From street names to textbooks, Senegal is rewriting French colonial memory

New project set to rename streets and public squares bearing names of colonial officers as Dakar further distances itself from France.

Dakar, Senegal – On a weekday at Dakar’s open-air Fass Market, traders call out in a rhythmic buzz as some buyers approach from a nearby major highway: Boulevard du General de Gaulle, a road named after a former French president and a man not everyone here knows.

It irks meat seller Matar Seck that street names like these – remnants of a painful colonial past – exist at all. Standing in front of his stall where he patiently waited for a customer, Seck questioned the point of having an Avenue Faidherbe, named after a brutal colonial governor, or a Rue de Jules Ferry, after a French politician who once claimed colonialism was necessary. Like many Senegalese, Seck said he wants change.

“I’ve lived in Europe. I’ve been to Barcelona, Rome and Milan, but I’ve never seen white people give the names of their most prestigious historical monuments and buildings to a Senegalese,” he said. “We have no shortage of people to name our most important streets [after]. I want to see a Youssou Ndour Street for example,” Seck added, referring to the beloved Senegalese crooner.

Indeed, streets in the capital city and across Senegal were originally named by the French colonial government and honoured officials or royals of the French empire. Decades after independence, they’ve largely stayed that way, a legacy of 300 years of conquest, slavery and colonialism.

But that might soon change: President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in December announced plans for a new government agency to rename streets and public squares to honour Senegalese.

It’s a notable step for Senegal, which has historically maintained close ties with Paris. In November, Faye asked Paris to remove about 350 French soldiers stationed there, in effect ending a decades-long defence pact and continuing a trend in West Africa, where nations are downgrading once-strong ties with France.

After a fraught election campaign last year that followed weeks of protests against former President Macky Sall, Faye came to power in April, promising to strengthen Senegalese identity and shrink ties with France – even replace French as the country’s official language. Under Sall, critics saw Senegal as a puppet that put France’s needs above all. Faye promised to be different. Now, not only will the new agency rename streets, but it will also rewrite Senegal’s textbooks.

Dakar-based urban planner Rakhiat Diallo Fall told Al Jazeera those efforts are necessary to do away with the sour taste of the past – from Senegal’s role as a major slave port to its centuries of colonial rule.

“Memory also passes through toponymy,” Diallo said, referring to the study of place names. “Seeing streets named after people we don’t know, people who have mistreated us, is a disgrace.”

Shrinking Francafrique

Across Francafrique, or former French West Africa, countries are sharply turning against France – militarily and culturally.

Many governments and citizens, especially in the military-led countries of the Sahel, detest France’s real and perceived political interference in their countries. They see France as paternalistic for its deep involvement in their economies in sectors like mining and petroleum. French companies like the petroleum giant Total are deeply entwined in the business landscape.

The common CFA franc currency, used by former French colonies in West and Central Africa, has been a big point of controversy. The currency, created in colonial times, is pegged to the French-used euro, and critics said it continues to hinder the development of African nations.

Paris has also come under fire for failing to halt the spread of armed groups in the Sahel despite thousands of French soldiers being deployed to the region.

In Niger, where the military government kicked out French forces in 2024, officials were the first to rename Avenue de Gaulle in the capital, Niamey. In December, the highway became Avenue Djibo Bakary after the important anti-colonial activist who became the first Indigenous mayor of Niamey.

Ruault Avenue in Bamako, Mali’s capital, was also changed by its military government in December to honour Captain Sekou Traore, an officer who in 2012 refused to surrender during an ambush by secessionist fighters of the Azawad movement. Traore was eventually captured and executed.

French ties run particularly deep in Senegal. The region was the first to be conquered before colonisers spread out across West Africa. The northern city of Saint Louis, or Ndar in the predominant Wolof language, is renowned for its pastel-coloured colonial houses and was the capital of French West Africa until 1902. There too, street names, squares, bridges and plaques honour mid-1800s French Governor Louis Faidherbe to the ire of many locals. In 2020, during the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the United States and ignited demonstrations in many other countries, residents awoke to find a statue of Faidherbe toppled and sprayed with paint. The statue has now been removed.

Krzysztof Gorny, an urban planning researcher with the University of Poland who has studied and written a book on Senegal’s street names, told Al Jazeera the colonial administration had a motive for naming places and streets in Dakar, where the capital was moved to in 1902.

“Generally, the idea was for the new city to remind everyone that it was in French possession,” he said. “Such names were common mainly in those districts designated for French settlers. In the district designated for Africans, where the streets were narrower and the buildings denser, a numerical naming system was introduced.”

Those numbers are still present today, like on Rue 34 or Rue ME 30. Past governments had begun street-renaming projects, but none had announced a dedicated government agency like Faye’s administration.

Souleymane Gueye – a member of the Dakar-based Front for Anti-imperialist, Popular and Pan-African Revolution (FRAPP), which pushed for colonial names to be replaced across Senegal for years – told Al Jazeera authorities from Sall’s administration had tried to politicise the process.

“In 2022, when we went to submit a letter of complaint to the Dakar Plateau mayor’s office to rename Avenue Faidherbe, our representative was assaulted, his clothes torn and his dreadlocks cut off,” he said.

In July 2023, the same road was renamed Avenue Macky Sall.

“It was simply a political decision guided by partisan interests. It would have been fairer to ask Senegalese citizens to suggest names rather than impose on them,” Gueye said.

Weighing priorities

Since he took office alongside Faye, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, a fierce critic of France, has focused on the sore topic of the 1944 mass murders of West African soldiers, including Senegalese, by the French colonial army.

On the morning of December 1, 1944, soldiers of the Tirailleurs Senegalais, an army unit that fought in France’s war against Nazi Germany, had been protesting against delays in salaries and poor living conditions. In response, colonial soldiers fired on them, killing an undetermined number. French authorities at the time tried to bury the evidence and claimed 35 people were killed. However, scholars estimated about 400 people died.

Although the wound remained fresh in independent Senegal, officials kept quiet about the killings until 2012 when then-French President Francois Hollande admitted France’s culpability. In December, when Senegal commemorated the 80th anniversary of the murders, Faye invited several African leaders to the mournful ceremony. The street-renaming project is expected to prominently feature the Tirailleurs.

However, some Senegalese say that while they appreciate this remembrance of history, the project could also be a distraction. Faye and Sonko not only promised a stronger Senegalese identity, but they also pledged to improve and boost the economy, which has been hit by a combination of COVID-19 aftershocks, supply bottlenecks in the wake of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the global economic downturn.

Thousands of young people, especially men, in recent years have abandoned the declining fishing industry in search of a better life in Europe. Hundreds have died attempting the deadly crossing across the Atlantic to the Spanish Canary Islands.

“For me, changing street names is not a priority at all,” Mouhamadou, a young Senegalese in Dakar who said he has unsuccessfully attempted the Atlantic crossing, told Al Jazeera.

“The priority should be lowering the cost of living. We’re tired. The prices of rice and cooking oil have risen again. Yet Sonko promised to change our condition within three months of their arrival in power. It has now been over 10 months since their arrival. I don’t see any real change,” he said.

Faye’s Senegal 2050 plan promises to raise average wages by 50 percent over five years, focusing on local production and investments in the energy sector. In the months since he took office, the economy has rebounded somewhat. The International Monetary Fund projected that Senegal’s economy grew by 7 percent in 2024 and growth would reach 10 percent in 2025. Much of that expansion is fuelled by new oil drilling projects signed by Sall but renegotiated and started under Faye’s watch.

However, for many Senegalese like Mouhamadou, those proceeds have yet to translate into real job opportunities or physical money. The young job seeker said he is close to giving up and would rather the administration prioritise economic results first.

“I fought for President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Ousmane Sonko, but right now, the situation in the country doesn’t reassure me at all,” he said. “They have to lower the cost of living before they do anything.”