‘Died on the battefield’: Displaced Palestinians react to Sinwar’s killing

From sadness to despair, anger to resignation, Sinwar’s death has shaken the people in Gaza.

Deir el-Balah, Gaza, Palestine – The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has come as a shock to the displaced people in Gaza, who have endured a devastating war for more than a year.

Some wonder if Sinwar’s death signals the end of the war and a ceasefire. Others hold out little hope.

In the makeshift displacement camps of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, those deeply affected by the war spoke to Al Jazeera.

‘We’ve been abandoned’

Rahma al-Sakani, 35, a mother of two girls displaced from Shujayea, a Gaza City suburb, was saddened and shocked at the news.

“I felt like we’ve been abandoned in the middle of this war,” she said as she fed her two daughters a meagre meal in a displacement camp.

A little girl from the next tent came over, and al-Sakani shared what little they had with her.

“Sinwar was leading the war and negotiating to end it, so we could return to our homes in the north. Now, with him gone, we don’t know what will happen.”

Al-Sakani lost her husband in a bombing two months ago and her parents and two brothers in northern Gaza in November.

Despite the heavy toll the war has taken on her, al-Sakani holds onto a glimmer of hope.

“I fear this war will go longer, but I’m still optimistic that other countries will mediate to end the fighting.”

‘Israel used Sinwar and Hamas as an excuse’

Ibrahim Rushdi, 33, a father of three displaced from Jabalia in northern Gaza, is grappling with a profound sadness after Sinwar’s killing.

“It was a shock to me,” he said. “Yes, it was expected during this war, but we hoped the hands of the Israeli occupation wouldn’t reach him.”

Rushdi does not believe that Sinwar’s death will lead to peace.

“Israel used Sinwar and Hamas as an excuse to implement its plans of displacement and destruction, where most of the victims were innocent civilians,” he explained.

“Israel doesn’t want anyone raising arms against it or demanding the liberation of their land. They’ve targeted all our leaders – Ismail Haniyeh, Ahmed Yassin, [Saleh] al-Arouri – the list goes on,” he added.

But he added: “Targeting leaders won’t stop the resistance.”

‘Died on the battlefield’

Saleh al-Shanat, 67, a displaced resident from Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, said: “We’re sad any time Israel has a victory in targeting a Palestinian.”

“Sinwar fought this war alone and was killed alone and seeing him die on the battlefield reminds us of our own situation – abandoned by both allies and strangers,” he added.

“Israel has had displacement plans for years. They won’t stop the war because of this. The killing, destruction and forced emptying of northern Gaza will continue.

“This is an organised Israeli plan, and it won’t end with Sinwar’s killing or any other leader.”

‘Things are only getting worse’

Aya Abd Rabbo, 40, had not been a fan of Sinwar or of Hamas.

But after seeing how he died, the mother of seven displaced from Shujayea changed her mind.

“I used to blame Sinwar for what was happening, wondering why he hid in the tunnels while we suffered death and displacement,” Abd Rabbo explained.

“After seeing his final moment fighting, alone, I realised we were wrong. He was on the front lines, wearing a military uniform, and Israel tried to target him both morally and physically.”

Like many, Abd Rabbo, who has been displaced many times, does not have much hope for the war to end.

“At first, I was optimistic that Sinwar’s death meant the war would soon be over. But after hearing [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s speech the same day when he hinted at more plans and targets, I lost hope again.

“Netanyahu’s appetite for war is still growing, and we’re the victims. My family and I live in a small tent, and with winter approaching, conditions are unbearable,” she added.

“Things are only getting worse. Enough is enough.”

‘I’ll never forgive him’

Khaled Abu Nasser, 77, displaced from al-Mughraqa outside Gaza City, said he was relieved that Sinwar was killed.

“Sinwar and Hamas are the reason for our displacement, loss and devastation,” said the father of 11 and grandfather of more than 40.

Abu Nasser believes that Sinwar’s actions, particularly the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, sparked a “war disaster” that has devastated their lives.

He lost his 27-year-old son and 55-year-old wife in the bombing of a school in Deir el-Balah that has been turned into a shelter for displaced people.

“We were living in peace, but Sinwar’s decision destroyed us all. I’ll never forgive him, and I’m relieved he’s gone.”

Sinwar, he said, gave Israel a “golden opportunity” to justify its war on Gaza.

“It’s true that Israel has not stopped its crimes against us throughout the past years, but Hamas, led by Sinwar, gave them a great justification to attack us and destroy our lives.”

He is, however, optimistic that Sinwar’s death will mark the beginning of the war’s end.

“I expect the war is nearing its conclusion now that Israel has achieved its main goals. All I hope is that we can return to our homes in northern Gaza to rebuild our lives.

“We’re exhausted,” he said.

‘They won’t stop until they kill us all’

Nada al-Samouni, 30, a mother of seven who is expecting her eighth child, is sad yet holds onto a fragile hope that Sinwar’s killing may lead to the war ending.

“Sinwar’s killing was expected. His fate was no different from that of other Palestinians killed in this war,” al-Samouni said.

“Israel had long vowed to reach Sinwar, and now they’ve achieved their goal. It’s time for the war to stop.

“We’re exhausted. We’ve lost our homes, our lives,” al-Samouni, who was displaced from Gaza City, said.

Her baby is due at the end of October, and she is particularly anxious for a ceasefire.

“I don’t want to give birth while the war is still raging. I want my child born in peace and for us to be allowed to return to our homes.”

Despite those hopes, al-Samouni fears Israel is far from finished.

“They won’t stop until they kill us all,” she said.

“Our lives have become nothing but death, destruction and unbearable physical and emotional pain. No one cares,” she added.