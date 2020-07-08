Live
35
Days until election day
Simply 2020
Features|US Elections 2020

Kanye West to run for US president, no longer supports Trump

In an interview with Forbes magazine the billionaire entertainer said ‘it’s time’ and he will run as an independent.

Kanye West, seen with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, said he is anti-abortion, against the death penalty and that ending police brutality is a top policy goal [File: Danny Moloshok/Reuters]
Kanye West, seen with his wife, Kim Kardashian West, said he is anti-abortion, against the death penalty and that ending police brutality is a top policy goal [File: Danny Moloshok/Reuters]
8 Jul 2020

American rapper Kanye West will run for United States president as an independent in November on a Republican-leaning, pro-Black religious platform, West said in a newly published interview.

In a four-hour, rambling interview with Forbes magazine excerpted on Wednesday, the billionaire entertainer said he no longer supports President Donald Trump and will mount his own campaign for president.

“God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time,” said Kanye who started a brush fire on the internet around the Fourth of July holiday by declaring to his 29.6 million followers on Twitter that he intends to run for president.

His campaign slogan will be “Kanye West YES” and he will run as an independent under the heading of the “Birthday Party”, West told Forbes. If it were not for Trump, West would run as a Republican.

“Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation,” West said but that the country is a “big mess” now.

“I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker,” West said of Trump.

The Secret Service escorted the president and his family to a secure bunker under the White House on May 29 during clashes with protesters against the police killing of George Floyd.

Rapper Kanye West wears a ‘Make American Great Again’ hat during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss criminal justice reform in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Ending police brutality is one of West’s top policy goals, he told Forbes. He’s against the death penalty, is anti-abortion, is “extremely cautious” about vaccines, wants to return prayer to public schools and has acknowledged that he is a political novice.

West said he was sick from the coronavirus in February.

West’s first supporters are his wife Kim Kardashian-West and Elon Musk, who he said has been encouraging him to run for president for years. His running mate will be Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming, according to Forbes.

West criticised Democrats and Joe Biden for taking Black voters for granted.

“A lot of times, just like political parties they feel all Blacks have to be Democrat,” West told Forbes.

“This man, Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not Black. Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that,” West said.

In an appearance in May on a radio show popular with African Americans, the former vice president had suggested Blacks who vote for Trump “ain’t Black”. The comment created outrage and Biden apologised.

“That is a form of racism and White supremacy and white control to say that all Black people need to be Democrat,” West said, adding he would have no problem splitting the Black vote in November’s election.

US President Donald Trump listens as rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with NFL Hall of Fame player Jim Brown, right, and others in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, October 11, 2018 [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

West will need to move quickly to organise a campaign team and to get his name on the ballot in all 50 states if he is to mount a credible third-party run. No independent candidate for president has ever garnered more than 13.5 percent of the national vote.

West opened up in 2019 about his struggles with bipolar disorder and mental health challenges in an interview with David Letterman.

His latest rap album, Jesus is King, his ninth, was released in October together with a concert film and distributed by Def Jam Recordings. The album made top charts in the US and internationally.

West said he would run the White House with a focus on innovation like the fictional African nation “Wakanda” in the 2019 Marvel movie, Black Panther.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from Features

Antifa and America’s revamped Red Scare

Counterdemonstrators prepare to face off against far right Patriot Prayer protesters during a rally in Portland, Oregon in 2018 [John Rudoff/AP Photo]

‘He was always your first fan’: Remembering COVID-19 victims

More than a million people have now lost their lives to COVID-19 [Mike Segar/Reuters]

‘I just want my husband’s remains to be returned to us’

Deep-sea fishing is dangerous work at the best of times, but COVID-19 has made it even more risky [Martin San Diego/Al Jazeera]

Fragile hopes of peace in DRC’s conflict-scarred Ituri province

CODECO is made up of fighters from the Lendu ethnic group [File: [Alexis Huguet/AFP]
Most Read

US debate live news: Trump, Biden get off to a contentious start

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh escalate: Live

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Trump, Biden to face off in first debate: US election news

The stage awaits the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah: The GCC has lost a ‘voice of wisdom’

Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was a respected voice in the Gulf Cooperation Council and the broader Middle East [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]