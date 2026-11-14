Young musicians connect a community across the Line of Control

A cultural map without borders

“Politically we are divided, but musically our hearts beat together,” says 38-year-old Salman Paras, a prominent contemporary Shina folk singer.

Paras was born in Sheikhpora Kilshay, a village in the Minimarg-Gurez area of Astore district, Pakistan-administered Gilgit-Baltistan. He grew up hearing stories of shared ethnic ties and separation from Gurez, where some families from Kilshay remained on the Indian-administered side after the region was divided.

He says his grandfather’s brother stayed behind in Gurez while the rest of his family migrated to Gilgit. Eventually, they lost touch.

Decades later, a Shina musician on the Kashmir side of the Line of Control came across Paras’s songs on YouTube and contacted him to say that relatives of his had been traced to Kangan, a town in central Kashmir where many Dard families migrated from Tulail.

Paras has not disclosed the musician’s identity for security reasons, and the families have yet to reconnect. But someone had recognised his family ties through his music.

His fusion of Shina folk and modern pop has brought the language to listeners beyond Gilgit-Baltistan. Paras’s song Karay Karay, recorded with Pakistani singer Ali Zafar, was accompanied by a video filmed during the cherry blossom season in Skardu and in the Katpana Desert, a high-altitude desert near the city of Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan. It brought Shina to audiences beyond the mountainous region and has been viewed millions of times on YouTube. He’s also had recent performances in Dubai and Muscat.

“For a long time, many people didn’t take me seriously as a singer,” Paras says. “But when Ali Zafar introduced me, I sang proudly as Shina from Gilgit-Baltistan. People took notice.”

On November 3, Paras went live on Instagram, singing in Shina and several of its regional varieties. The session drew listeners from Gurez, Drass, Kargil and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During that live interaction, Imtiyaz Samoon, a Shina speaker from Gurez on the Indian-administered side, told Paras how deeply his music is loved in the valley. He said local singers often perform Paras’s songs at community events, and that his music has become part of gatherings throughout Gurez.

Paras responded, saying he wanted to collaborate with musicians on the Indian-administered side and, if the necessary permissions and visa could be arranged, perform in Gurez and Ladakh.

“If you look at the official map of Gilgit-Baltistan today, Gurez and Ladakh are missing,” he says, referring to Shina-speaking areas on the Indian-administered side. “But in my mind, I’ve drawn a cultural map that includes Chitral, Kohistan, Gurez and Ladakh. They are my people.”

Iftikhar Uddin Iftikhar, 29, a singer based in Gilgit, has watched a similar audience grow around his music.

He began learning music in 2015 under Shina folk singer Muhammad Amin Shah and released his first Shina album in 2018. He now collaborates with local performers, composes music and records in studios in Gilgit.

“Now I have friends across the border: Shina speakers in Kashmir and Ladakh,” he says. “They listen to my music. I never thought my songs would reach them.”

Iftikhar considers Paras an inspiration. He wants to build his career and forge a path for younger performers.

“Shina music is our identity,” he says. “I am not just promoting songs – I am keeping our language alive.”