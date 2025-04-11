Live updatesLive updates,
Trump tariffs live: China hikes tariffs on US goods as trade war escalates
Markets fall after rebounding earlier this week as US-China trade war escalates, threatening global supply chains.
- Beijing announced it has increased its tariffs on US imports to 125 percent.
- This comes after the White House yesterday clarified that it was actually imposing tariffs totalling 145 percent on China, combining the previously announced 125 percent rate with a 20 percent import tax levied for fentanyl smuggling.