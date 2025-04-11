Live updates,

Trump tariffs live: China hikes tariffs on US goods as trade war escalates

Markets fall after rebounding earlier this week as US-China trade war escalates, threatening global supply chains.

US and Chinese flags.
US and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration [Dado Ruvic/ Reuters] (Reuters)
By Nils Adler and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 11 Apr 2025
  • Beijing announced it has increased its tariffs on US imports to 125 percent.
  • This comes after the White House yesterday clarified that it was actually imposing tariffs totalling 145 percent on China, combining the previously announced 125 percent rate with a 20 percent import tax levied for fentanyl smuggling.