Live updates,

Trump tariffs live: Stocks skyrocket as many duties paused

US president steps up confrontation with China, raising tariffs to 125 percent.

trump
Anthony Matesic works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, on April 9, 2025 [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
By John Power and Erin Hale
Published On 10 Apr 2025
  • The US stock market has soared after United States President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on his “reciprocal tariffs” on nearly 60 countries, with the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surging 9.52 percent and 12.16 percent, respectively.
  • Asian markets have followed the US rally, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI opening about 7 percent and 5 percent higher, respectively.