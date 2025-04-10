Live updatesLive updates,
Trump tariffs live: Stocks skyrocket as many duties paused
US president steps up confrontation with China, raising tariffs to 125 percent.
- The US stock market has soared after United States President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on his “reciprocal tariffs” on nearly 60 countries, with the benchmark S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surging 9.52 percent and 12.16 percent, respectively.
- Asian markets have followed the US rally, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s KOSPI opening about 7 percent and 5 percent higher, respectively.