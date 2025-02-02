Live updates,

Trump tariffs live: Canada, Mexico hit back as China vows countermeasures

Trump plans to impose levies of 25 percent on goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent on imports from China.

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talk prior to a NATO round table meeting at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Dec. 4, 2019.
[File: Frank Augstein/ AP]
By Umut Uras
Published On 2 Feb 2025
  • The United States’s biggest trading partners are hitting back after Donald Trump follows through on his threats of imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.
  • The Trump administration plans to impose levies of 25 percent on goods from Canada, and 10 percent on energy products from the country starting from Tuesday. Goods from Mexico will be subject to tariffs of 25 percent, while imports from China face 10 percent.