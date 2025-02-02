Live updatesLive updates,
Trump tariffs live: Canada, Mexico hit back as China vows countermeasures
Trump plans to impose levies of 25 percent on goods from Canada and Mexico, and 10 percent on imports from China.
- The United States’s biggest trading partners are hitting back after Donald Trump follows through on his threats of imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.
- The Trump administration plans to impose levies of 25 percent on goods from Canada, and 10 percent on energy products from the country starting from Tuesday. Goods from Mexico will be subject to tariffs of 25 percent, while imports from China face 10 percent.