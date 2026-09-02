UK’s Burnham faces first parliament grilling, vows to ‘bring back hope’

The newly appointed British leader takes his first Prime Minister’s Questions a day after making his House of Commons debut.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has faced his first grilling in the House of Commons since replacing his predecessor, Keir Starmer, in July.

Responding to members of Parliament during the so-called Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Burnham said that the United Kingdom remains fully committed to its military obligations despite growing economic challenges at home.

“We will fully fund the Defence Investment Plan, and at the spending review, we will set out a plan to meet our NATO commitments by 2035,” Burnham said during the questioning, a weekly event often defined by raucous exchanges.

“There is no problem with our commitment to defence,” Burnham said.

The newly appointed prime minister faced the sharpest criticism from opposition Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who questioned how the administration plans to fund its extensive commitments as UK government borrowing has soared.

Burnham pushed back, attributing market instability to the economic record of the previous Conservative government. He told lawmakers that his administration is working to balance strict fiscal discipline with urgent relief for families struggling under a severe cost-of-living crisis.

Turning to international security, Burnham made reference to a recent attempted attack on the Leipzig/Halle airport, which the German government has blamed on Russia.

He called on British lawmakers across all parties to stand in complete solidarity with both Germany and Ukraine as regional geopolitical tensions escalate.

Advertisement

‘Power into every postcode’

The questioning came a day after Burnham faced the House of Commons for the first time since becoming prime minister six weeks ago.

His rise came in the wake of a string of local election defeats under Starmer, who was pushed out as leader of his own Labour Party just two years after winning a landslide 2024 election victory.

Burnham, one of the UK’s best-known regional politicians, who earned the nickname “King of the North” as mayor of Greater Manchester, struck a decidedly hopeful tone.

We can lift the prospects of all our people and places. We can put more power into every postcode,” he said. “We can let Britain believe again. We can bring back hope.”

He further promised to exercise “stronger public control” over essential services, notably energy and water utilities.

Ten-year plan

Burnham told MPs he will outline his long-term agenda in a 10-year plan for the UK to be released before the end of the year.

The upcoming road map will “set out plans for stronger public control over … essentials, making them work for people and places again,” he said, arguing that the cost of basic services is actively dragging down economic growth.

“Household energy bills are the highest in Europe, and the cost of energy is impacting business and inward investment,” Burnham said.

In one of his first actions since moving to Downing Street, Burnham’s government announced a tax cut on household electricity bills set to take effect next month, alongside relief measures easing tax burdens on pubs and hospitality venues.

“When it comes to the biggest issues facing the country, the economy and the cost-of-living crisis, people are looking for much more substantial change,” Burnham said.

“Britain is not where any of us would wish it to be. Things are not working as they should. Life is too expensive and too hard for too many.”

“This is why this government’s first moves were to give businesses and people a little breathing space,” he added.