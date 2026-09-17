Trump says Canada becoming EU ‘associate member’ could be ‘hostile act’

The US president threatened heavy tariffs and said the US could cut some trade with Europe over the proposed status.

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United States President Donald Trump has threatened the European Union with new tariffs over its proposal to make Canada the bloc’s first “associate member”, suggesting the move could be considered hostile to the US.

Speaking to reporters in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Trump said his response would depend on what European leaders were trying to achieve.

“If it’s a good intention, that’s fine. If it’s a bad intention, we’ll put very heavy tariffs,” Trump said. He also suggested the US could stop trading with Europe “on many things”.

Trump dismissed the prospect of Canada joining the EU as “laughable” and called the US’s northern neighbour a “terrible trade partner”.

His comments came just hours after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed opening the door for Canada to become the EU’s first “associate member”, as Ottawa looks to build closer ties with Europe amid a deteriorating relationship with Washington.

What exactly “associate membership” would look like, however, remains unclear.

The status does not currently exist under EU treaties, and von der Leyen did not spell out what rights or obligations would come with it. Any proposal would also need the backing of EU member states.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office welcomed the prospect of a “far stronger, more ambitious alliance in the future”, but stopped short of endorsing associate membership specifically.

Carney has previously described what Canada is pursuing as a “unique alliance” with Europe rather than membership in the bloc.

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Canada and the EU are already looking at closer cooperation on trade, technology, defence, energy, critical minerals and the Arctic, with more detailed talks expected at a Canada-EU summit in Montreal next month.

The push comes as Canada looks to reduce its economic dependence on the US amid an escalating trade dispute between the two neighbours.