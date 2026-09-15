Argentina intensifies campaign against Falklands oil companies

Government says new legal complaints to be filed against firms exploring for oil near the Falkland Islands, without naming them.

Argentina will file new legal complaints against companies exploring for oil near the Falkland Islands, intensifying its campaign against businesses operating in the British overseas territory.

Government spokesperson Adrian Ravier said in a press conference on Tuesday that new complaints would be filed against firms operating in the Falklands, though he did not name them.

The move is part of a broader push by President Javier Milei’s government, which is also preparing legislation this week to toughen sanctions against companies operating in the Falklands.

The Falklands are located about 600km (373 miles) east of Argentina’s southernmost tip and are administered by Britain. Earlier this month, Milei resurrected Argentina’s long-standing claim to the nearby UK-held Falkland Islands, which Buenos Aires refers to as Las Malvinas.

The Argentine president has framed the dispute as a matter of national identity and has since argued that the “winds of change” favour Argentina’s position, touching a sensitive topic in UK-Argentina relations.

US President Donald Trump has suggested he is reconsidering US support for Britain’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, telling British media this week that he will “settle” the dispute between Argentina and the UK, which has been at a stalemate, despite Buenos Aires’ claims, since British victory in the 1982 war.

Analysts say that raises the prospect of wider tensions with Britain if Buenos Aires targets other parts of the islands’ economy.

Argentine newspaper Clarin reported that a federal prosecutor had filed a request to open an investigation into executives and shareholders of Israel’s Navitas Petroleum and Britain’s Rockhopper Exploration. Milei, a close ally of Israel, pledged last year to move Argentina’s diplomatic mission from near Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

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A presidential statement last week said that the government had filed a criminal complaint in Argentine courts against Navitas Petroleum for exploring a major oil field in the North Falkland basin known as the Sea Lion project.

The government also launched legal action against Canadian company Eco Atlantic, which has a licence to explore next to the Sea Lion field, saying its licences were granted “by the illegitimate government of the United Kingdom”.

A 2011 law establishes penalties of up to 20 years of disqualification from operating in Argentina and up to 15 years in prison for carrying out exploration on Argentina’s continental shelf without government authorisation.

Navitas did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Rockhopper declined to comment. Both companies have previously said the oilfield project holds valid licences from the Falkland Islands government and have indicated that they do not expect Milei’s actions to derail development.

Federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain earlier on Tuesday sought to reassure companies doing business in the Falkland Islands, saying in guidance published on its government website that it supported all legitimate economic activity in the islands and backed the Falkland Islanders’ right to regulate their economy and develop their natural resources, including hydrocarbons.

“The UK government’s position is that Argentina has no right to exercise jurisdiction over the Falkland Islands or to apply its domestic law within the Islands, nor towards any companies or individuals participating in business in or connected with the Islands,” Britain said in its guidance.

It added that it saw no legal basis for courts outside Argentina to enforce measures taken against such businesses.

The 1982 war ended with an Argentine surrender after 74 days of conflict that killed 649 Argentine and 255 British troops.