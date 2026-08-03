Trump slams Chevron CEO, demands immediate reduction in US fuel prices

US President Donald Trump has again demanded that oil companies lower gasoline prices for American consumers, slamming Chevron for not crediting his administration’s work to assist the oil industry.

On Monday, Trump criticised Mike Wirth, the chairman and CEO of the multinational oil and gas company Chevron, for not crediting his administration for Chevron’s current performance. He went on to say that Chevron and other oil companies should immediately lower prices, which he has done previously.

“Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO of Chevron, just gave, in an interview with the fabulous Maria Bartiromo, all of the reasons that his company is doing so well,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The only thing he conveniently forgot to mention is that, without the genius, foresight, strength, and stability of the TRUMP Administration, the Oil Industry, and our Country itself, would be DEAD! As an example, they threw Mike and Chevron out of Venezuela, but now they’re back, far bigger and stronger than ever before, expecting to make a fortune!”

“That goes for other Oil Companies as well…and get your consumer (retail!) Oil Prices DOWN, NOW!”

Petrol prices have surged since the US-Israel war on Iran. Trump’s demand for lower petrol prices in the US comes as he faces criticism for launching the war on Iran and for its impact on costs for millions of Americans, and as November’s mid-term elections draw closer.

The president has repeatedly said that fuel prices would “come down like a rock” after the conflict with Iran ends, but economists have disputed Trump’s assertions and predict longer-term economic repercussions due to the conflict.

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On Sunday, Trump said the US and Israel had agreed to halt new attacks on Iran, provided a deal to end the months-long conflict is reached “rapidly”. The region has been on edge, fearing that the fighting could escalate once again after Washington and Tehran traded threats of renewed heavy attacks, including against energy infrastructure.