US bans imports of new Chinese robots over security concerns

The action is part of a wider US effort to reduce reliance on Chinese technology in industries linked to artificial intelligence, energy and data centres.

The United States has banned imports of new Chinese-made humanoid robots, robot dogs and power inverters, arguing that the products could pose cybersecurity and national security risks to critical infrastructure.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced the restrictions on Tuesday, adding to the products on its list of equipment prohibited on national-security grounds. The rules took effect immediately but apply only to models not yet authorised for sale in the United States.

The action is part of a wider US effort to reduce reliance on Chinese technology in industries linked to artificial intelligence, energy and data centres.

Power inverters connect solar panels, batteries and other electricity sources to the grid and to data-centre equipment. Humanoid robots and four-legged robot dogs are increasingly being used in factories, warehouses and research facilities.

The FCC said the devices could create supply-chain and cybersecurity risks, particularly if foreign actors were able to compromise or control them.

“These devices could create supply chain vulnerabilities that could disrupt US economic and national security,” the agency said.

The restrictions are expected to affect Unitree, a Chinese robotics company that has worked with Nvidia on robots powered by the US chipmaker’s technology.

The Pentagon recently added Unitree to a list of companies it alleges have links to China’s military. Beijing has denied those allegations.

‘Stop smearing Chinese companies’

China’s embassy in Washington criticised the latest move and urged the US to stop targeting Chinese companies.

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It said Beijing “urges the United States to heed the objective and rational voices of the business communities in both countries” and “stop smearing Chinese companies and threatening them with sanctions”.

China’s government will “take all necessary measures in response to any action that causes material harm to its interests”, the embassy added.

The FCC action also covers new Chinese-made power inverters. Huawei and Sungrow are among the leading Chinese suppliers in that sector.

The restrictions do not affect products already approved for sale in the US, although the FCC can revoke those approvals in some cases.

The decision comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration pushes companies to expand advanced manufacturing in the United States. Tesla, Figure AI, Agility Robotics and Boston Dynamics are among the firms developing or assembling humanoid robots in the country.

Tesla has said it plans to increase production of its Optimus robot. Figure AI and Agility Robotics already operate US facilities producing robots for industrial use.

The move could add to tensions between Washington and Beijing, which are already at loggerheads over advanced chips, artificial intelligence, trade and control of strategic technology supply chains.