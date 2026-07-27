Hakeem Jeffries puts affordability at centre of Democrats’ midterm campaign

Leader of US House Democrats unveils party’s ‘Fighting for an Affordable America’ agenda, blaming US President Donald Trump for rising costs.

With 100 days until the US midterm elections, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries used a campaign rally in Pennsylvania to launch the Democrats’ “Fighting for an Affordable America” agenda, making affordability the centrepiece of the party’s push to retake the US House of Representatives.

“When you work hard and play by the rules, you should be able to live a middle-class life, a comfortable life, an affordable life, live a good life,” Jeffries said during his Sunday campaign speech for Democratic congressional candidate Bob Brooks in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, one of several Republican-held seats that Democrats are targeting.

“You know what that looks like: a good-paying job, good housing, good healthcare, a good education for your children, and when it’s all said and done, a good retirement,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know about the speech by Jeffries and the Democratic Party’s campaign message:

What were the main takeaways from Hakeem Jeffries’s speech?

Throughout the speech, Jeffries repeatedly returned to the theme of affordability and the rising cost of living, framing everything from groceries and housing to healthcare through that lens, arguing that people in the United States are paying more for everyday essentials under President Donald Trump and Republican control of Congress, while promising to lower the cost of living if Democrats win back the chamber.

But beyond broad priorities, he offered few specifics on how Democrats would measure success or what concrete policies they would pursue to bring down costs.

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While affordability dominated the speech, Jeffries also focused on government ethics and corruption. He pledged to crack down on price gouging; ban stock trading by the president, vice president and members of Congress; release files linked to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; and “hold the crooks accountable” if Democrats return to power.

What is affordability, and why are Democrats making it their top midterm issue?

The Democrats’ focus on affordability comes as many Americans continue to feel squeezed by the rising cost of everyday essentials. Grocery prices are up 33 percent since the beginning of 2019, according to US government data, forcing many households to hunt for discounts, switch to cheaper brands, or cut back on food purchases.

Housing has also become increasingly unaffordable after home prices surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, and higher interest rates pushed mortgage costs even higher. Trump’s war on Iran has also added to household budgets. In May, Moody’s Analytics estimated that, on average, households had spent $750 more in expenses due to the war.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in May found that 74 percent of Americans believed the cost of living was on the wrong track, while 73 percent disapproved of Trump’s handling of the issue, both the highest levels recorded during his second term.

While the Democrats have been increasingly betting on affordability as a universal issue, Trump has alternated between calling it a “fake word”, blaming the affordability crisis on the Democrats, and taking credit for easing it.

How did Jeffries say the Democrats will lower the cost of living?

Jeffries did not spell out a detailed legislative agenda, but did outline what the Democrats’ priorities would be, should they win back the House.

He pledged to lower the cost of groceries, petrol and housing, make healthcare more affordable and protect Medicare and Social Security. He also vowed to hold businesses and others accountable for driving up costs, while accusing Republicans of allowing Affordable Care Act tax credits to expire and cutting Medicaid.

“For the American people, the high cost of living isn’t an academic exercise. It’s a stone-cold reality,” Jeffries said.

How did Jeffries link Trump to rising living costs?

Jeffries repeatedly blamed Trump and Republicans for making everyday life more expensive, accusing them of enriching themselves and their wealthy donors while ordinary Americans struggle.

He pointed to Trump’s growing personal wealth, saying “he’s added more than $2bn to his bank account” since taking office, while his sons had made “hundreds of millions more”.

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Jeffries criticised the Trump administration for giving tax breaks to billionaire donors at the expense of Medicaid.

“If you’re a member of the Trump cartel or one of his billionaire donors, then you’re doing extremely well. But that’s not the case for everyday Americans, who are struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

He also accused Republicans of believing “the affordability crisis is a hoax” and said voters should give them “a pink slip” in November.

Why did Jeffries attack Trump’s policies on Iran?

Jeffries folded Iran into his economic pitch, saying Republicans had been willing to spend money on Trump’s “reckless war of choice in Iran” while failing to make life more affordable at home.

“When it comes to making your life more affordable, the cookie jar is empty,” he said.

Near the end of the speech, Jeffries brought Iran up again in the context of his broader message, telling voters they could choose “an America that puts an end to Donald Trump’s reckless war of choice in Iran” alongside one that lowers the cost of groceries, gas, housing and healthcare.