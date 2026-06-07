Kenyan graduates turn to AI tools for farming as jobs dry up

Kericho County, Kenya – A typical Saturday morning starts before sunrise for Chepkorir Rotich, a farmer in Kiboito village in western Kenya’s Kericho County. By then, Rotich has already milked her cows and sold the milk, fed her chickens, and headed back to pluck vegetables for orders already placed. Her work starts this way every day, and she does it with passion.

When the 33-year-old mother of two left college more than a decade ago, she was excited and ready to join the formal employment sector and secure a full-time job.

“I thought I would be employed as a business administrator, but after looking for a job for too long, I accepted contract offers in three different companies,” she says. “The highest paid me about $200 in a month. While living in Nairobi, that wasn’t enough.”

A lack of white-collar jobs has kept young Kenyans like Rotich out of employment, leaving them to innovate ways to survive and earn a living. In doing so, many youths have resorted to agriculture and other fields, with many using digital as well as vocational skills to stay ahead of the game.

From fields to feeds: farming goes social

Rotich, for example, uses social media to market her produce and to learn how to practice agriculture using modern methods. Social media helps her share knowledge with young people who comprise a large portion of her nearly 50,000 followers. She also runs a YouTube channel where she shares her knowledge of farming.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reports that the average African farmer is 60 years old, something Rotich refutes, saying the presumed age of farmers has made many young people shun agriculture instead of embracing it as a way to earn a living going into the future.

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“I think the reason they say that is because of access to land on which to do agriculture, which is mostly owned by older people,” Rotich tells Al Jazeera. “In my case, I started farming in the compound of my rented house, and by the end of each month, my landlord owed me money after settling the rent because I sold him milk and vegetables. So, it’s all about passion and consistency among the youth.”

Kiringai Kamau, a lecturer at the University of Nairobi with expertise in agricultural economics, agribusiness, and food systems, says young people should take up agriculture as full-time employment since they are the ones who can effectively understand and deploy technology.

“To do this, we have established the devolution agroecology and AI learning centre in Murang’a University, where we will be pushing to have the centre train the youth who will be going into agriculture to be able to link with the agricultural data ecosystem, deriving from the infrastructure that will be provided, and also giving information to the county and country, and any other professionals that may be interested in data coming there,” he tells Al Jazeera.

Derrick Ngigi, the technical head at Global Open Data for Agriculture and Nutrition (GODAN), says that while youth are embracing agriculture, technology also plays a role in providing them with opportunities.

“For example, content creation in agriculture brings a lot of opportunities, such as creating content around modern farming methods, which has been generating revenue for the youth,” Ngigi says.

About five kilometres outside Kiboito, at Kaptoroi village, Geoffrey Kiprop is busy cleaning his cowshed after feeding his cattle for the early morning. The 32-year-old earned a bachelor’s degree in information technology in 2017 but has never secured formal employment.

Like Rotich, Kiprop has been surviving on contract work, such as jobs doing systems development and maintenance for schools. He says that the highest-paid contract was for 15,000 Kenyan shillings ($116). But now, he makes about 7,000 Kenyan shillings ($54) a day through farming.

Kiprop also practices mixed farming, rearing cows for milk and chickens for eggs and meat, while also planting crops such as tea, coffee, capsicum, cabbage, and beans.

He uses modern technologies to raise his crops and livestock and takes advantage of his IT training, which he utilises to ensure maximum profits.

Farming with code: AI reshaping rural agriculture

Examples of the tools he uses include the Plantix app, which he says helps detect crop disease and malnutrition using AI after he simply takes a photo of the crop and uploads it. The app also gives the farmer the weather forecast and the best crop practices to perform in line with current weather conditions.

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“My favourite is the Virtual Agronomist. This is an AI-enabled platform where I use Google Maps to capture the coordinates of my crop field and then specify the types of crops I am growing,” Kiprop explains. “In return, the Virtual Agronomist will enable me to know the size of the plots under farming. It also generates a nutrient plan by sampling the soil in the farm, guiding me in what the soil is missing in terms of nutrients and the exact amount to add,” he tells Al Jazeera.

For his cows, Kiprop also uses an AI tool to manage their health and production.

“Also, I use the Digicow app, which assists the farmer in managing dairy farm practices by tracking all the day-to-day activities in the dairy farm, which includes recording the amount of milk sold and used by the farmer, dairy inputs like feed and health practices, thus allowing the farmer to know if he’s making a profit or not,” Kiprop says.

Both Rotich and Kiprop agree on one thing: agriculture also comes with its own challenges, and one has to be deeply passionate and consistent to make something out of it.

“Consistency is key,” says Rotich. “It’s something that many young people lack, and they quit very early before they can break even and realise profits. One has to do things many times to be able to finally get it and learn from the mistakes made before.”