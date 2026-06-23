SpaceX shares drop below debut price before jumping amid $600bn sell-off

SpaceX shares fell below its market debut price of $150 per share, wiping out $600bn in market value amid a broader tech sell-off rocking markets before jumping 2.4 percent.

The dip in early trading on Tuesday follows a 16 percent slump on Monday that erased $400bn in market value for the Elon Musk-led aerospace company. Shares are still 10 percent above the $135 per share initial public offering.

SpaceX saw record-breaking gains after its IPO debuted on June 12, catapulting CEO Elon Musk into becoming the world’s first trillionaire. The company briefly surpassed Microsoft and Amazon in market value before falling to its most recent valuation of $1.9bn.

A Reuters analysis found that of the 50 most-valued IPOs in the last five years, investors would have been better off buying S&P 500 index fund about three-quarters of the time than buying into a big IPO. However, analysts are not too worried.

“I think any time you see a stock sell off sharply, especially one that everyone is focused on, and then bounce, it’s usually a setup for it to move higher. So I think we go higher from here,” Michael Monaghan, partner portfolio manager at FounderETFs, told Al Jazeera.

It comes amid new compute deals fueling the company’s AI ambitions. On Monday, the Musk led company locked in a new deal with an AI startup called Reflection AI, which would allow it access to its Colossus 2 data centre and pay $150m per month to do so. That follows a deal with Google announced earlier this month in which the tech giant would pay SpaceX $920m per month.

“Their revenue is increasing, and their balance sheet is getting better, not worse. That should be good for the stock, not cause it to sell off. The final thing is that the stock has a premium valuation and a very low float, so everything is going to be magnified in both directions,” Monaghan said.

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Tech slips

The slump for SpaceX comes amid a broader sell-off in the tech sector. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index tumbled 1.4 percent in morning trading, erasing $680bn in market value.

The slump is fuelled by chipmakers, which have otherwise led market gains this year. Micron is down 9 percent in midday trading in advance of its earnings report slated for Wednesday after the market closes.

Advanced Micro Devices is down 5.7 percent, Intel by 2.4 percent, and Nvidia by 2.8 percent. Other memory stocks, including SanDisk, also dipped 9 percent.

Six of the seven “Magnificent Seven” group of companies — the biggest technology stocks on Wall Street — were under pressure as investor concerns about elevated AI spending grew.

“It’s definitely jitters about AI. But is it a passing thing, or is it something more permanent? I don’t know that anybody can answer that just yet,” Aleksandar Tomic, associate dean for strategy, innovation and technology at Boston College, told Al Jazeera.

Commonly dubbed hyperscalers, these firms have committed billions to ramp up their AI infrastructures, though clearer evidence that AI products can generate returns justifying the spending remains elusive.

“Is this just a temporary blip? I don’t think anybody can say with any real confidence right now. It could be a temporary passing phase, or it could mark the beginning of the deflation of the AI bubble that everyone has been talking about. It’s difficult to tell,” Tomic added.

The slump comes amid expectations of tighter monetary policy under new US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh, which is expected to maintain and possibly raise interest rates in the fall. The central bank signalled in its most recent policy forecast that it could raise rates at least once before the end of the year.