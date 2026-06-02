Trump administration scrapping $1.8bn ‘anti-weaponisation fund’

US Justice Department’s agreement with president to bar future audits of his or his family’s past tax records will remain.

The administration of United States President Donald Trump is abandoning its nearly $1.8bn “anti-weaponisation” fund, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has said, on the heels of a widespread political backlash and legal setbacks.

“We are not moving forward with the fund,” Blanche told lawmakers on Tuesday, after an intense and rare backlash from Republican senators. “Period.”

The Department of Justice’s agreement with Trump to bar future audits into his or his family’s past tax records will remain in place, Blanche told lawmakers.

The blunt declaration marked an extraordinary and rare turnabout for Trump’s Justice Department, which, just two weeks ago, had pronounced the fund an appropriate measure to make up for what officials insist was weaponised law enforcement during former President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration.

The fund has since been paused by a judge and lambasted by both Democrats and Republicans.

Blanche’s announcement came as furious senators faced an impasse with Trump over a $72bn bill to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol operations.

Congressional leaders had questioned whether they could pass the bill if the Trump administration did not abandon the fund. A person familiar with the White House’s thinking said Blanche’s future hinged on his ability to address those concerns, the Reuters news agency reported.

The fund emerged from a legal settlement between Trump and the Justice Department to resolve an unprecedented $10bn lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the alleged mishandling of his tax records.

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The $1.776bn fund was intended to compensate people who said they had been subject to government abuse. Blanche angered senators last month when he would not commit to barring people who assaulted police officers during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot from receiving funds.

White House officials spent much of Monday calling lawmakers to assure them there would be no payouts after the Republican revolt, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity.

That assurance had done little to quiet Republican demands ahead of Blanche’s House of Representatives subcommittee hearing on Tuesday afternoon, where lawmakers pressed for a definitive promise that the fund is dead.

Trump cites post praising fund

The White House referred questions on Blanche’s comments to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the department said it would abide by a court order that temporarily paused the fund until June 12 but did not say what that meant for the fund permanently.

Trump broke his public silence on the fund’s future on Tuesday afternoon, posting a link to a Substack titled, “The Truth the Media Won’t Tell You About the Anti-Weaponization Fund”. The post praised Trump for giving money to those who say they have been abused by the government and criticised the media and Democrats for calling it a slush fund.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters he wants the bill to be narrowly focused on immigration enforcement and not on Trump’s other priorities, keeping out a provision that would have allowed spending $1bn to secure a 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the White House grounds that Trump wants.

At the Tuesday hearing, Democratic lawmakers pressed Blanche to commit to abandoning the fund in writing, which he declined to do.