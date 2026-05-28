US inflation surges to three-year high amid tensions with Iran

Heightened petrol prices led the inflationary pressures with prices that have jumped 5.5 percent in April

United States inflation jumped at its fastest pace in three years as the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran fuelled higher energy prices.

Personal consumption expenditures — the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure for assessing inflation — rose by 3.8 percent over the last year in April, following a 3.5 percent increase in March, according to the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis report released on Thursday.

On a month-over-month basis, the PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index) rose by 0.4 percent in April following a 0.7 percent increase in March.

Overall, goods prices ticked up by 0.7 percent. The biggest jump was at petrol pumps, with prices rising 5.5 percent as tensions with Iran strained global energy markets. The average price for a gallon of petrol (3.78 litres) is $4.42, up from $4.17 this time last month, and up from $2.98 per gallon on February 28, when the US and Israel struck Iran.

Food prices also rose by 0.5 percent, marking the largest monthly price increase since November 2022.

Housing and utility costs jumped by 0.6 percent as well. Consumer spending also increased by 0.5 percent following a 1 percent increase in March. More consumers are also tapping into their savings, with the savings rate falling by 2.6 percent last month.

Federal Reserve pressures

The rising inflation puts pressure on the Federal Reserve ahead of the central bank’s first policy meeting under new Chair Kevin Warsh, which is slated for June 16-17. The central bank tracks PCE inflation as it tries to reach its 2 percent target.

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“The inflation picture is becoming increasingly uncomfortable for the Fed,” Olu Sonola, head of US economics at Fitch Ratings, told the Reuters news agency. “Price pressures are likely to persist over the next few months, and while the Fed cannot fix a supply shock, it cannot ignore one that is feeding into underlying inflation.”

It is widely expected that the central bank will maintain the 3.50-3.75 percent range well into 2027. A recent JPMorgan Chase analysis suggested that rates will hold steady until mid-2027, when a rate hike rather than a cut is expected.

That is reflected in the central bank’s minutes from its April 28-29 meeting, which showed policymakers leaning towards rate hikes.

US markets are trending upward despite the report showing heightened inflation. The Nasdaq is up 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 is up 0.5 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is nearly flat — up by only 0.05 percent in midday trading.

The White House did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.