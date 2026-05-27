China’s EV exports surge 40 percent in April

Asia bought the most Chinese EVs of any region, followed by Europe and Latin America, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

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China’s electric vehicle exports surged 40 percent last month, bolstering its position at the top of the rapidly growing global market, customs data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Chinese EV exports hit 278,081 in April, taking overseas sales since the start of the year to 893,852, according to the data.

Asia imported the most EVs of any region, at 110,613 vehicles, followed by Europe and Latin America with 83,813 and 52,897, respectively.

Oceania imported 22,695 Chinese EVs, while North America imported 4,422, according to the data.

Brazil experienced the biggest rise in demand among the top 10 export destinations, with imports surging 221 percent 38,144.

South Korea, Germany and Australia also saw sharp increases in demand, with imports rising between 100 percent and 190 percent.

China’s growing exports come despite efforts by the United States and Europe to restrict the country’s vehicles from their domestic markets.

The US applies a 100 percent tariff on Chinese EVs and bans certain Chinese-made software used in connected vehicles.

The European Union imposes tariffs as high as 35.3 percent on Chinese EVs.

China is by far the largest manufacturer of EVs globally, accounting for about 75 percent of the 22 million vehicles produced in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency.

Chinese EV exports hit a record high of 2.5 million in 2025, double the figure of the previous year.

Outside of Europe and the US, Chinese models accounted for 55 percent of all EV sales last year, according to the IEA.

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The IEA estimates that global EV sales will hit 23 million in 2026 to account for nearly 30 percent of all auto sales.

Global EV sales surpassed 20 million in 2025, accounting for about a quarter of total auto sales.