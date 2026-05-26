Pakistan and China reach ‘new broad consensus’ on boosting ties

A joint statement says the countries aim to boost the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and develop Gwadar port.

China and Pakistan have reached a “new broad consensus” ⁠on deepening strategic ⁠ties to bolster the development of a joint economic corridor and establish the port of Gwadar as a regional connectivity hub, according to a joint statement.

“The two sides engaged cordially and reached a new broad consensus on further deepening the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” the neighbours said in a joint statement shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X on Tuesday.

The statement comes as Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concludes a visit to China, at a time when ⁠Islamabad is seeking investment while navigating tensions with Afghanistan and mediating in the US-Israel war on Iran.

Both sides agreed to advance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, by upgrading the 1,300km (808-mile) Karakoram Highway and developing Pakistan’s Gwadar port, they said in the statement issued after Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

Pakistan also promised targeted steps ⁠to boost security and cooperation to ensure the safety of ⁠Chinese workers and investments in Pakistan, a key concern for Beijing after repeated attacks on its nationals and projects.

The two countries also agreed on the importance of promoting a multipolar world, while opposing unilateral actions by other nations.

China appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in mediating the temporary ceasefire in the US-Israel war on Iran, and both sides reiterated support for early adoption of a five-point initiative to restore Middle East ⁠peace, offering to make positive contributions towards it.

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Pakistan ⁠also reaffirmed its commitment to the one China principle, calling the democratically-governed island of Taiwan, claimed by China, an “inalienable” part of China and saying it opposed any form of Taiwan independence.

Taiwan rejects China’s claims, saying ‌only the island’s people can decide its future.

Pakistan also welcomed China’s efforts to boost its dialogue with Afghanistan. Both sides said they opposed the use of territory by groups, ‌such as ‌the Pakistan Taliban, known by the acronym TTP, and East Turkestan Islamic Movement, also known as the Turkistan Islamic Party, to imperil regional security or launch attacks.