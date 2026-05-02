Havana slams new Trump sanctions as ‘collective punishment’ of Cuban people

The Cuban government has firmly rejected the recent sanctions levied by US President Donald Trump.

The Cuban government has firmly rejected new sanctions levied by United States President Donald Trump, calling them “unilateral coercive measures” intended to impose “collective punishment on the Cuban people”.

In a post on social media on Friday, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that “these measures are extraterritorial in nature and violate the United Nations Charter”, while further asserting that the US “has no right whatsoever to impose measures against Cuba or against third countries or entities”.

“While the US government represses its own people in the streets, it seeks to punish ours, who are heroically resisting the US imperialism’s attacks,” the foreign minister said.

The Cuban minister’s remarks came hours after the White House signalled a further hardening of its policy towards the Caribbean island.

Earlier on Friday, Trump issued an executive order to expand sanctions on the Cuban government, according to two White House officials who spoke to the Reuters news agency. The move serves as an effort by Washington to ramp up pressure on Havana following the abduction of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in January by US forces and Trump’s recent warning that “Cuba is next”.

‘Unusual and extraordinary threat’

The new US sanctions focus on individuals and groups that help the Cuban government’s security forces, according to Reuters.

The measures also target those involved in corruption, serious human rights abuses, or anyone working as an official or supporter of the Cuban government.

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It remains unclear exactly which individuals or entities are affected by the new restrictions. However, a White House statement said, without evidence, that the Caribbean island serves as a “safe haven for transnational terrorist groups” such as the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

The Trump administration has recently threatened Cuba with military attacks in addition to greater economic pressure.

Earlier this year, Trump issued an executive order declaring a national emergency to address what the White House described as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” posed by the Cuban government.

Trump’s measures established a framework to impose additional tariffs on any country that provides oil to Cuba, either directly or indirectly, and have recreated an effective fuel blockade on the island, shattering its already weakened economy and imposing huge burdens on everyday Cubans.

Frequent power blackouts have increased as the nation’s electrical grid struggles due to the severe fuel shortage.

Earlier this week, the US Senate blocked a resolution designed to stop Trump from initiating military action against Cuba without first receiving approval from Congress. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 51 to 47 – largely following party lines – against the resolution.