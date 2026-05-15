‘Half of British Muslims are under 25’: Report shows shifting demographics

Most Muslims are young and many are likely to have a degree, but some are disadvantaged in housing while lone-parent families rise.

London, United Kingdom – Britain’s next political battleground could be shaped by a generation of young Muslim voters coming of age faster than Westminster realises.

A new report by the Muslim Council of Britain released this week found Muslims make up 6.5 percent of the population of England and Wales, with a median age of just 27 – 13 years younger than the national average. Nearly half are under 25, meaning British Muslims are one of the youngest and fastest-growing groups in the country.

Researchers say that shift could become politically significant if the voting age is lowered to 16, potentially adding about 150,000 more Muslim voters to the electorate.

“This is a young, British-born, highly educated generation, and politicians who still think of Muslims as outsiders are reading from a script that is 20 years out of date,” said Miqdad Asaria, associate professor in health policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science. “Lowering the voting age to 16 would amplify a generation that is already shaping British public life. Half of British Muslims are under 25. They are not waiting for permission to participate.”

Last year, the Labour government proposed to lower the voting age to 16. To become law, the bid is being debated in Parliament and must be approved by MPs in the House of Commons and peers in the House of Lords.

The report, British Muslims in Numbers, analyses census data across 2001, 2011 and 2021 and argues that much of Britain’s understanding of Muslim life is now outdated.

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“There is a temptation in political commentary to treat Muslim voters as a bloc,” added Asaria, who is also a member of MCB’s research committee. “That is simply not borne out by the evidence.”

British Muslims, he noted, are ethnically, politically and culturally diverse, spanning Pakistani communities in Bradford, Somali communities in Cardiff, Bangladeshi families in Tower Hamlets, white British converts and Arab professionals in London – and many more communities elsewhere in the country.

“There is no Muslim voting bloc. There never was,” he added. “What you have is nearly four million people with the full range of political views you would expect in any population that size.”

Mohammed Sinan Siyech, lecturer in politics at the University of Wolverhampton, said younger Muslims were politically engaged through social media, especially as Islamophobia rises with the growth of the far right.

“These voters are more aware of what is happening around them due to direct observation and an increase in alternative social media news and influencers that look at political issues,” he said.

But the report also paints a stark picture of inequality and struggle.

About 110,000 Muslim households – 10.3 percent – are lone-parent households with dependent children, higher than the national average of 6.9 percent.

Home ownership among Muslims remains below the national average, at 41.5 percent compared with 63 percent nationally.

“This is not a story of cultural failing,” Asaria said. “It is a story of structural disadvantage that has barely shifted in 20 years.”

He argued that British Muslims were “working extraordinarily hard against headwinds” such as employment discrimination, poor-quality housing and chronic underinvestment in areas with large Muslim communities.

“The data cuts straight through the stereotype of the uniformly traditional Muslim family,” he said. “British Muslims are changing in the same ways the wider population is changing, but doing so while carrying a heavier economic load.”

The report also documents signs of social mobility.

Muslim women’s economic activity has risen by 37 percent over the past two decades. Nearly a third of Muslims now hold degrees, close to the national average, while among 16–24-year-olds, Muslims now exceed the national average for degree-level attainment.

Abdul-Azim Ahmed, deputy director of the Centre for the Study of Islam in the UK, said British Muslims were “developing and maturing faster than the public understanding”.

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“Muslims are increasingly well-educated, entrepreneurial, economically active and engaged citizens,” he said. “The younger age profile of British Muslims also highlights how vital they are, as tax-paying earners, to support the broader British economy.”

For researchers behind the report, the central question is no longer whether Muslims belong, but whether Britain’s institutions are prepared for the scale of the demographic and social change already under way.