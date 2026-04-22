Economy

Russia says will halt oil flow to Germany via Druzhba pipeline

Moscow confirms it will suspend shipments of Kazakh oil to Germany from May 1.

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SCHWEDT, GERMANY - JUNE 29: A general view of the PCK oil refinery on which a German embargo against the import of Russian oil is planned, on June 29, 2022 in Schwedt, Germany. Schwedt relies heavily on the jobs at the PCK refinery, and many worry for their economic future since the refinery receives its crude oil exclusively from Russia via the "Friendship" ("Druzhba") pipeline. Germany plans to end its imports of Russian oil within the near future due to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and is also seeking to possibly nationalize the refinery, which is currently majority-owned by Russian energy company Rosneft. (Photo by Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
Located about 100km (62 miles) northeast of Berlin, the PCK refinery supplies almost all of Berlin’s petrol and heating fuel [File: Omer Messinger/Getty Images]
By Alex Milan Durie
Published On 22 Apr 2026

Russia says it will suspend the shipment of oil from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline starting next month, citing “technical” reasons.

“From 1 May, volumes of Kazakh oil previously transported via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany will indeed be redirected to other available logistics routes. This is due to current technical capacities,” Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told journalists at the Kremlin on Wednesday.

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“The Germans have given up on Russian oil, so they are doing fine,” Novak said about Europe’s decision to cut ⁠Russian energy imports.

Earlier, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Germany’s economic ministry said no oil was scheduled to flow next month via the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Russian territory. While one branch runs through Ukraine to Hungary, another branch runs through Belarus and Poland to Germany.

The move would be a blow to the PCK refinery, which supplies most of the fuel to Berlin, and comes amid a growing global energy crisis due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has caused major disruptions to global oil and gas markets.

Located about 100km (62 miles) northeast of Berlin, the PCK refinery supplies almost all of Berlin’s petrol and heating fuel. It supplies 90 percent of the petrol, kerosene and heating fuel to the German capital, its airport and surrounding region, according to the Financial Times.

German regulators first found out about the planned suspension through the German subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned oil company Rosneft.

“Rosneft Deutschland is currently assessing the implications and will adapt to any new situation,” Germany’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy said in ⁠a statement.

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“Rosneft Deutschland is aware of its responsibility to the region ⁠and will fulfil its obligations. ⁠At the same time, existing options will be utilised to ensure security of supply in Germany.”

The ministry added that the absence ‌of Kazakh oil deliveries to the refinery “does not ultimately jeopardise the security of supply of mineral oil products in Germany, even if PCK Schwedt would have to operate at a lower capacity.”

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