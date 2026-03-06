US job market stalls, unemployment rate rises before Fed decision

The healthcare sector was hit the hardest while tariff expose sectors remained stagnant

The United States economy unexpectedly lost 92,000 jobs in February, and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent, marking the sixth contraction of the US job market of the Trump administration.

The February jobs report was released by the US Labor Department on Friday.

Economists had forecast marginal gains, with a survey of economists by the Reuters news agency at 59,000, by Bloomberg News at 55,000, and by Dow Jones at 50,000.

The unemployment rate rose slightly by 0.1 percent from 4.3 percent in January, with more than 25 percent of unemployed workers without a job for more than 27 weeks.

Hardest hit sectors

February’s decline follows downwardly revised gains in January, when the US economy added 126,000 jobs.

The healthcare sector was hit the hardest, losing 28,000 jobs in February. Cuts to the federal government also continued, with 10,000 fewer jobs across the industry in February. However, that was underscored by strikes in California, Hawaii, and New York.

The cuts to the healthcare industry come despite the ADP’s private payroll report out on Thursday, which showed that education and health services added 58,000 jobs. The ADP private payroll report showed a total of 63,000 jobs added for the month.

Tariff-exposed sectors were still hit hard, including transportation and warehousing, which lost 11,000 for the month. The industry has lost 157,000 jobs since this time last year.

Industries including construction, wholesale trade, retail, as well as leisure and hospitality, saw no change from this time last month. Though the import duties were struck down earlier in February by the US Supreme Court, Trump imposed a 10 percent global tariff moving forward and has said that will soon rise to 15 percent.

Pressure on the Fed

The US central bank holds its next policy meeting on March 17-18, and economists still expect the Fed to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 3.50 percent–3.75 percent range. The odds of a June rate cut, however, have increased with Friday’s data.

The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields fell.

“Today’s numbers may have put the Fed between a rock and a hard place,” Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told Reuters.

“Significant weakening in the labour market would support a rate cut, but given the risk that higher-for-longer oil prices could trigger another inflation surge, the Fed may feel compelled to remain on the sidelines.”

The White House did not respond to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

US markets are taking a hit on the heels of the stalling labour market. In midday trading, the Nasdaq is down 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 by 1 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 1.1 percent.