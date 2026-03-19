Hundreds of US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers have resigned over unpaid wages, as Congress debates funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Since February 14, the United States has been under a partial government shutdown, affecting a single, sprawling department: Homeland Security.

The Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, has been mired in a partisan battle between Democrats and Republicans.

Democrats seek reforms to the department following the violence of its immigration crackdowns. Republicans have refused, calling the demands unreasonable.

But while the Department of Homeland Security has an array of duties — from border security to emergency management — the most visible effects of the shutdown have come at the country’s airports.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) falls under the department’s control, and because of the shutdown, workers have gone without pay.

Their last paycheque was more than two weeks ago, and it only included partial compensation for their work. Last Friday marked their first full missed paycheque.

Some TSA employees have responded by quitting, while others have taken unscheduled leave. The result has been long lines and delays at airports, amid staffing shortfalls.

Nearly 50,000 people make up the TSA’s army of transportation security officers, and they are responsible for screening passengers, baggage and cargo at air terminals.

Here’s how the shutdown is affecting their lives and conditions at US airports.

What’s happening?

Congress must pass spending bills to keep federal agencies funded.

In early February, it passed a $1.2 trillion spending package to keep the federal government financed through September. But there was a major caveat: Funding for the Department of Homeland Security would be voted upon separately.

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Democrats refused to support funding for the DHS unless changes were made to immigration enforcement policies. Their demands included requirements for immigration agents to clearly identify themselves and prohibitions on racial profiling.

Proponents argued that such measures were necessarily following a federal immigration crackdown in Minneapolis that left two US citizens dead, Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Republicans, however, denounced the demands as unacceptable. They also rejected the Democrats’ proposal to vote on partial DHS funding that would exclude spending for immigration enforcement.

The dispute has created political deadlock in Congress and the partial government shutdown currently affecting TSA employees.

Funding for DHS expired on February 14, and efforts to pass a new DHS funding bill have since stalled.

What is the DHS?

The DHS is a government department responsible for protecting the country from security threats, including “terrorism” cyberattacks, and border-related risks.

It was created in 2002 after the attacks on the US on September 11, 2001.

With more than 260,000 employees, the department oversees multiple agencies focused on security, border control and emergency response.

They include Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the US Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the TSA.

What are the pressures facing TSA agents?

Despite the shutdown, much of DHS continues to be operational.

For example, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed into law last July provides nearly $170bn in funding for immigration operations.

As a result, agencies like ICE and CBP are less affected by the shutdown.

But employees in other DHS agencies, like TSA, are contending with missed paycheques and pared-down resources.

It’s the second time in recent months they’ve had to work without pay after a record 43-day shutdown began on September 30, 2025.

Some workers have credited the shutdowns as a reason for missed bill payments, the incurment of debt and increased family care needs.

News reports indicate as many as 10 percent of TSA employees called out sick this past Tuesday. As more employees take absences, labour advocates say there is increasing pressure on those who remain at work.

Labour unions have called on Congress to pass the Shutdown Fairness Act, which would guarantee employee pay during federal shutdowns. Such legislation, they argue, would “ensure that federal employees aren’t treated as political pawns during future lapses in funding”.

How has Trump reacted?

US President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats for the disruption and has threatened not to sign new legislation until the DHS is fully funded.

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But since the shutdown went into effect, Trump has announced the departure of Kristi Noem as the head of DHS, though there is no indication that her firing was a result of controversies under her leadership.

Trump has continued to heap criticism on Democrats to halt the impasse. On Monday, he posted on Truth Social, “Crazed Democrats are not allowing TSA agents to get paid.”

Why are US airline CEOs urging Congress to end the shutdown?

The chief executives of airlines including American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, UPS and JetBlue have warned the shutdown is placing strain on airport security staff.

In a joint letter to Congress released on Sunday, they warned that the shutdown has made airport conditions untenable for employees and travellers alike.

“Once again, air travel is the political football amid another government shutdown,” the executives wrote.

”It’s difficult, if not impossible, to put food on the table, put gas in the car and pay rent when you are not getting paid.”

How is the shutdown affecting airport operations?

Typically, each day, less than two percent of TSA workers call in sick or do not report to work, DHS ⁠said.

But since the DHS shutdown began on February 14, as many as 20 percent of TSA employees have not shown up to work at airports in Atlanta, New York and Houston.

On Sunday and Monday, absences spiked to more than 50 percent in Houston and more than 30 percent in New Orleans and Atlanta.

DHS also reported that 366 TSA officers have left their jobs during the shutdown.

Some airports have reported wait times for security checkpoints exceeding 100 minutes. There have even been public appeals for travellers to donate food or gift cards to TSA workers who are working without pay.

“As the weeks continue, if this continues, it’s not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to, quite literally, shut down airports, particularly smaller ones, if call-out rates go up,” TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Adam Stahl told Fox News this week.

Why are airlines particularly worried now?

Airlines say the timing is especially concerning because the US is entering a busy travel period.

Spring break travel is increasing passenger volumes, while severe weather warnings have already disrupted some flights.

At the same time, the aviation system is preparing for major events that will drive travel demand, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and celebrations marking the US’s 250th anniversary.

Airline executives warn that continued staffing shortages could make it harder to handle any surges in travellers, and experts have also raised concerns about security staff working while exhausted or distracted.