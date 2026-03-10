US investigators begin search of Epstein’s former ranch in New Mexico

Search comes after the release of investigative files renewed attention to sex offender’s activities at the Zorro Ranch.

Investigators in the United States have begun searching the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s former ranch in New Mexico, authorities have said.

The search of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch on Monday came after the release of millions of investigative files raised pressure on authorities to reexamine the late financier’s treatment of women and girls at the remote property.

New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez last month ordered authorities to take a renewed look at Epstein after the southwestern state closed a prior investigation in 2019 at the request of federal prosecutors.

State lawmakers are also reexamining Epstein’s activities in New Mexico via a bipartisan “truth commission” equipped with subpoena powers.

“We urge the public to please stay away from the area and ground any drone activity nearby to avoid interfering with the ongoing law enforcement operation,” the New Mexico Department of Justice said in a statement.

“The New Mexico Department of Justice will continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Epstein owned the property, located about 50km (30 miles) south of Santa Fe, from 1993 until his death in 2019 following his indictment on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein accusers, including the late Virginia Giuffre, have said they suffered abuse at the property, though the late financier was never charged with any crimes in connection with the site while he was alive.

The US Department of Justice’s latest release of files about Epstein in January contains numerous unsubstantiated – and in some cases implausible – tips related to the sex offender and his associates.

They include an email from a purported former Zorro Ranch employee who offered to provide videos of Epstein abusing minors in exchange for payment of one Bitcoin.

The anonymous sender also claimed that the bodies of two foreign girls had been buried in the hills outside the ranch on the orders of Epstein and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.