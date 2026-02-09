Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba due to fuel shortage

Over the following days, Air Canada will operate empty flights to pick up approximately 3,000 customers already in Cuba.

Air Canada has said it is suspending service to Cuba due to an ongoing aviation fuel shortage on the island.

“Air Canada took the decision following advisories issued by governments about the unreliability of aviation fuel supply at Cuban airports,” the airline said in a press release on Monday.

“It is projected that, as of February 10, aviation fuel will not be commercially available at airports on the island. For remaining flights, Air Canada will tanker additional fuel and make technical stops, if necessary, to refuel on the return journey.”

The airline said its immediate priority is to return customers already in Cuba to Canada.

“Over the following days, the airline will operate empty flights southbound to pick up approximately 3,000 customers already at destination and return them home,” Air Canada said.

The carrier currently operates an average of 16 weekly flights to four destinations in Cuba.

Seasonal flights to Holguin and Santa Clara have been cancelled, while flights to Varadero and Cayo Coco are scheduled to operate year-round, with a tentative restart date of May 1.

In an official NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport said on Sunday that “Jet A1 fuel will not be available” starting Tuesday at 5am (10:00 GMT), with the warning in effect until March 11.

The measure is expected to affect nine international airports, including Havana, Varadero, Santa Clara, Holguin, Santiago de Cuba, and Cayo Coco, by preventing aircraft from refuelling on site.

The government also announced the closure of certain hotels with low occupancy rates as part of broader fuel-saving measures.

US oil blockade

Cuba has historically relied on Venezuela to provide much of its jet fuel, but the Caribbean island nation has not received any crude or refined products from its top ally since mid-December, when the US moved to block the South American nation’s exports.

US President Donald Trump has since vowed Cuba would receive no more oil from Venezuela and has threatened to slap tariffs on any nation sending fuel to Cuba, effectively cutting off the island’s supply of aviation gas.

“It looks like it’s something that’s just not going to be able to survive,” Trump told reporters last month, when questioned about the Cuban economy. “It is a failed nation.”

Mexico, which had become Cuba’s largest oil supplier after Venezuela, also ceased its shipments under US pressure in mid-January.

However, these shortfalls are not new to Cuba, and many airlines have plans in place to address them.

Previous crises have prompted many carriers to refuel in nearby third countries, including Panama, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, and the US.

Most flights into Havana appeared on time and on schedule on Monday morning.

US carriers American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Delta Air Lines said they continue to fly to Cuba and are not experiencing any operational impacts.

The carriers said aircraft operating flights to Cuba carry sufficient fuel for their next trips.