UK’s ex-ambassador Mandelson quits Labour over Epstein links, reports say

Peter Mandelson says he is stepping down to avoid causing further embarrassment to governing party.

Peter Mandelson, the United Kingdom’s former ambassador to the United States, has resigned from Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party following further revelations of his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, UK media have reported.

Mandelson, who was removed as London’s top representative in Washington last year after the emergence of emails detailing his associations with Epstein, said he had resigned to avoid causing further embarrassment to the governing party, the reports said on Sunday.

“I have been further linked this weekend to the understandable furore surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and I feel regretful and sorry about this,” Mandelson said in a letter reported by the BBC and The Guardian.

Mandelson said he believed that reports over the weekend that he had received several payments from Epstein in the early 2000s were false, but that he needed to investigate them, the reports said.

Mandelson earlier told the BBC he had no recollection of the payments and did not know whether the documents were genuine. He also reiterated his regret for “ever having known” Epstein.

“While doing this I do not wish to cause further embarrassment to the Labour Party and I am therefore stepping down from membership of the party,” Mandelson said in his letter, according to the reports.

“I want to take this opportunity to repeat my apology to the women and girls whose voices should have been heard long before now. I have dedicated my life to the values and success of the Labour party and in taking my decision, I believe I am acting in its best interests.”

Mandelson’s resignation comes after the Financial Times and the BBC reported on documents that appear to show that he and his partner received payments totalling $75,000 from Epstein in 2003 and 2004.

The documents were contained in investigative files on Epstein released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday.

The latest tranche of documents also contains an image of Mandelson in his underwear standing next to a woman, whose face was obscured by US authorities.

Mandelson told the BBC that he “cannot place the location or the woman and I cannot think what the circumstances were”.

Emails released by the DOJ also appear to show that Mandelson told Epstein in 2009 that he was “trying hard” to water down a tax on bank bonuses announced by the government, in which he was serving as business secretary.

Mandelson told Epstein that JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon should “mildly threaten” the UK’s chancellor over the tax, according to the emails, which were reported by the Telegraph and the Financial Times.

Numerous high-profile figures in politics, business, and entertainment have appeared in the Epstein files, and being included in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing.