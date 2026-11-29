The government has long printed money to plug budget holes, something that has only worsened as US economic pressure bears down.

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Tehran, Iran – Iran’s currency has surpassed 3 million rials to the US dollar as the embattled economy suffers from fundamental problems exacerbated by war with the United States and Israel.

In Tehran’s open market, each US dollar fetched about 1.15 million rials a year ago and about 2.6 million last week. Nine years ago, shortly before Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the rate was less than 40,000 rials.

The latest depreciation comes more than nine months after the US and Israel launched surprise strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian leaders and severely damaging infrastructure.

It is also nearly 100 days since the US Treasury launched what it called Operation Economic Outcast to choke Iran’s income streams. The US has enacted the toughest sanctions in Iranian history on Tehran and imposed a naval blockade on Iran’s southern ports to halt oil exports.

Speaking to state television on Saturday, Iran’s central bank chief admitted that the currency crisis, caused by economic issues as well as political challenges, has rattled the market.

“Our effort is to maintain stability in the market as much as we can,” Abdolnaser Hemmati said.

Tehran-based economic analyst Ashkan Bahrami said that while the war and sanctions have contributed to the pressures on the Iranian economy, it still suffers from deep-rooted and systemic problems.

One of them is excessive printing of money linked to budget deficits, which contributes to increasing inflation, he told Al Jazeera.

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“With the current high level of inflation for all commodities, this new low rate for the rial was not unexpected,” Bahrami said. A new low of 4 million rials per USD would not be an unlikely scenario by the end of the Iranian year in late March 2027, he said.

Numbers from the Statistical Center of Iran for October indicated inflation at 88.7-percent year-on-year, as well as 12-month average inflation of 76.8 percent. Essential goods have seen triple-digit inflation for months, with food inflation exceeding 113 percent year-on-year in October.

Domestic mismanagement and corruption, limited access to foreign currency income streams, as well as disrupted trade routes and financial networks due to US sanctions only add to the economic pains.

Bahrami said the only thing that could offer a sudden short-term economic improvement would be another agreement with the US like the memorandum of understanding signed in June, which temporarily ended fighting.

But he cautioned that even such an agreement would have limited impact if there are no fundamental financial reforms that would better balance the Iranian government’s expenses and incomes.

Non-oil exports such as petrochemicals, metals and minerals can cover imports of essential goods, so an imminent shortage of commodities is unlikely, but there could be problems if the trajectory continues.

“We will not see milk or bread missing from the shelves or total economic collapse anytime soon, but we will continue to have excessive price hikes and stagnant growth,” he said.

Hemmati said this week that the central bank has secured $32bn for imports of essential goods, which should be enough to withstand US pressure for “months”.

But for 90 million Iranians who are becoming gradually but constantly poorer, housing, vehicles, electronics and many more basic commodities have long been unaffordable.

One merchant in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, told Al Jazeera on Sunday that the latest fall in the value of the rial over the past week has stalled business.

“We get far fewer calls and orders when the dollar rate fluctuates like this,” said the merchant, who deals in textiles and related commodities.

The falling currency has also garnered more reactions online, with Iranians describing the daily pressure or the lost aspirations of grinding economic decline.

“I bought two kilos of bananas for 1 million tomans [10 million rials or just over $3], so my monthly coupons equal one lunch for a monkey,” one user wrote, in reference to meagre electronic coupons allocated by the government for the purchase of essential goods.

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Another user remembered that 15 years ago, Iranians hoped the dollar rate would come down after a sudden surge to about 30,000 rials. Now the rate is over 100 times that.

“Now I’m 40-years-old and know it’s not coming back down,” he said. “How much of our lives has gone to waste!”