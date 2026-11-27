Flour and oil still reach markets in Hodeidah and Sanaa. But rising costs, scarce work and loss of food aid put them out of reach.

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Umm Sami, a widow raising four children in Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, sells household goods and takes on occasional domestic work to feed her family. Rising prices have changed how she shops. “Sometimes we buy a little flour or oil that lasts just one day because we cannot afford a whole bag,” she told Al Jazeera.

Food is still on the shelves. It was available in the markets that monitors could reach in September, but families had less money to spend, according to the Yemen Joint Monitoring Report, a humanitarian and food security assessment. Across Houthi-controlled areas like Hodeidah, a basket of basic foods cost about 7 percent, or $91, more that month than in August, its highest level in a year.

Families on both sides of the front lines are struggling, and prices are rising faster in the government-held south, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET). What sets the Houthi-controlled north apart is how little families there can earn and how little help is left.

Most households in and around northern towns find only five to 10 days of paid work a month, FEWS NET reported in October. The UN World Food Programme’s (WFP) food assistance in Houthi-held areas has been suspended since September 2025, FEWS NET said. By mid-September 2026, WFP had begun a distribution round in government-held areas that aimed to reach about 1.7 million people.

In the last nationwide hunger analysis by UN agencies and their partners, published in mid-2025, the only people projected to face catastrophic hunger, about 41,000, were in four districts of Amran, Hodeidah and Hajjah governorates – all under Houthi control.

On Friday, the WFP and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) named Yemen among its hunger hotspots of highest concern for the six months ending May 2027.

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As fighting spreads and aid dries up, we look at why food on sale in northern Yemen is slipping out of reach of the families who need it.

Why are some families in Hodeidah buying food one day at a time?

Because a day’s work – when there is any – no longer pays for a day’s food.

Ahmed Arjash drives a rented motorcycle taxi near Hodeidah’s Othman market to support his family of six. Many of his former customers now walk to save the fare. “Now, my daily earnings barely cover the fuel or the rent for the motorcycle,” he told Al Jazeera.

Saleh, a construction worker paid by the day, said some days pass without anyone hiring him. “If I work one day, the wage is not enough to cover the family’s needs for several days with prices this high,” he said.

Fishing pays less, too. Salem, a fisherman in his 30s, said fuel, boats and equipment cost him more while fewer customers could afford his catch. “Many families no longer buy fish as they used to,” he said. On some trips, he barely earns back what it costs to go to sea.

Families are adjusting by eating less. In Hodeidah’s poorest neighbourhoods, many skip meals or go without meat, fish, milk and fruit, Al Jazeera found.

In Houthi-held areas, FEWS NET reported that higher taxes on street vendors and shops had already reduced demand for labour in September. In its outlook through May 2027, it expected more small businesses to close and those that stayed open to hire fewer workers.

How does food reach shops in northern Yemen, and what makes the journey more expensive?

Almost all of it comes by sea, and each step from ship to shop now costs more. Yemen imports about 90 percent of its food, according to WFP. Hodeidah is the main port supplying the Houthi-held north, including Sanaa.

Food has kept arriving – data shows imports into Houthi-held areas rose 10 percent between June and August compared with the previous three months and doubled year-on-year – but fuel has not.

Fuel imports fell about 85 percent year-on-year in August, with no recorded arrivals of diesel or petrol through northern ports, according to the FAO. In September, the Houthi authorities raised the price of petrol by about 10 percent, the first increase in four years, Al Jazeera reported. Bread prices in Houthi-held areas rose 25 percent that month, FEWS NET said.

The ports themselves have come under attack. On November 2, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said Saudi aircraft had hit a pier and a commercial ship at Ras Isa port, north of Hodeidah, the news agency AFP reported. On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had attacked “operational capabilities” in Hodeidah, and the Houthis threatened to retaliate against Saudi Red Sea ports. Hodeidah port remains open, Al Jazeera reported. How the latest attacks will affect deliveries remains unclear.

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Moving goods inland has also become slower and costlier. A truck travelling between the south and the north “now takes up to a week to reach its final destination”, Saleh Abdullah, a shopkeeper in Sanaa, told Al Jazeera in September. Before the renewed fighting, the trip took three days or less. Customers pay the extra transport and fuel costs, he said. “Whether it is the flour, the baby milk, the fruits, the vegetables, or anything else.”

When families cannot afford food, what stops aid from reaching them?

In the north, the main source of food aid has been switched off. WFP suspended its activities in Houthi-controlled areas in September 2025 after the group detained UN staff. Last month, WFP said 73 UN personnel, 38 of them its own staff, remained in detention.

Other aid organisations still operate in the north, but funding cuts and restrictions limit their reach.

On Thursday, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said a handful of overstretched and underfunded Yemeni and international organisations were the only remaining lifeline for millions there.

Funding cuts, sanctions and the UN’s pause in operations had all contributed to a collapsing humanitarian response, it added. The NRC said donors had provided just 16 percent of the money sought for food security across Yemen this year.

What does the UN’s new hunger warning tell us about northern Yemen?

The latest FAO–WFP report warns that fighting and economic hardship threaten to deepen hunger through May 2027. It names economic hardship among the threats, but it cannot say how many people in the north are going hungry. FAO and WFP said conflict, displacement, economic hardship and extreme weather drove the risk in the five hotspots of highest concern, the Reuters news agency reported.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the UN-backed system for measuring hunger, has not published a recent analysis of Houthi-held areas. Its latest figures – 5.4 million people facing crisis levels of hunger or worse between October and December, including 1.8 million at the more severe emergency level – cover government-held areas only.

In June 2025, the IPC projected that 18.1 million people in Yemen would face crisis levels of hunger or worse between September 2025 and February 2026. That was 52 percent of the population covered by the nationwide analysis.

FEWS NET expects emergency levels of hunger to persist in Hodeidah and Hajjah through May 2027.

At that level, families face large gaps in what they eat, or must sell what they need to make a living to buy food. The network’s gravest warning concerns Taiz, a government-held city besieged by Houthi forces, where it sees a credible risk of famine between February and May if the siege is prolonged and tightened.

In Hodeidah, the market still has flour. For families like Umm Sami’s, the question is how little of it they can afford. “Even bread has become a burden,” she said.