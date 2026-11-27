Passengers advised to seek refunds via bankruptcy process, though guarantees are not assured, warns Norse Atlantic.

Norwegian budget airline Norse Atlantic said it would file for bankruptcy for its main Norwegian operating unit and has stopped selling tickets, becoming the latest airline casualty of fuel-cost spikes stemming from the war in Iran..

The airline has cancelled all flights and said on its website that its customer service department is no longer available.

The shutdown came quickly. On Wednesday, the airline, which was founded in 2021, said its financial situation was “critical”. A day later, it suspended flights and warned that it could file for bankruptcy if it failed to secure funding.

By Friday, the airline said it could not raise the money it needed to continue flying.

Norse is the latest airline to struggle with rising fuel costs brought on by the US-led war in Iran. Latvia’s airBaltic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September, while US budget airline Spirit Airlines went out of business in May.

Jet fuel prices have risen 71 percent globally over the past year and more than 78 percent in Europe, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which tracks jet fuel prices.

“We were unable to absorb the extra cost … Fuel is what toppled this company,” CEO Eivind Roald told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Norse said on its website that passengers could seek refunds through the bankruptcy process but warned that refunds were not guaranteed. It advised customers to check their travel insurance or contact their banks.

“This is a very hard day for the pilots and their families, and for all other Norse employees. Our thoughts are also with the passengers whose journeys are now cancelled,” the board of the Norse Atlantic Pilots Association told the Reuters news agency.

Advertisement

The airline also began ending its aircraft leasing agreements with AerCap Holdings and BOC Aviation, which were for 12 and 16 years, respectively.

Norse’s shares fell nearly 69 percent on the Oslo Stock Exchange on Friday, bringing its losses this year to 99.86 percent. In the US, its shares fell 85 percent on Friday, trading at a fraction of a cent.