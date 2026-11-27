Share ‘I cannot go to work’: Iranians contend with pollution as well as US war on social media

Tehran, Iran – The headaches, shortness of breath and blurred vision which Ghoral, 40, a Tehran resident, once only experienced during the heavily polluted, cold seasons of the year have become year-round symptoms.

“The nausea hit me even before the Meteorological Organization announces that the air is polluted,” he tells Al Jazeera.

“On heavily polluted days, I try to leave the house as little as possible, which means I sometimes cannot go to work, affecting my income. At the same time, air pollution increases the cost of seeing a doctor and buying the medication I need to manage my breathing problems. All of this is happening simply because I have no choice but to live in a polluted city.”

The threat of American bombs is not the only danger the residents of Iran’s capital city must contend with these days: checking the air quality has become part of everyone’s daily routine.

Weather apps are no longer used primarily to check the forecast for rain or thunderstorms, but rather to view the latest readings on fine particulate matter (PM2.5) – the tiny, airborne particles which can be deadly when breathed in over a prolonged period.

Hossein, 36, a resident of the capital, tells Al Jazeera: “For someone like me, who both lives and works in the city centre, air pollution is no longer just a part of life; it has become life itself.”

There is little anyone can do about it except escape the city as often as possible, particularly during the winter months when pollution is at its worst.

“At the very least, I try to spend my weekends in nearby cities where the air quality is better,” Hossein says.

Remote work and traffic restrictions

The second half of the year in Iran has traditionally been a time of what is known as “temperature inversion”. This occurs when a layer of warm air traps cooler air and pollutants close to the ground, preventing them from dispersing.

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While pollution has become a year-round problem, it is particularly bad in the winter, when this phenomenon is common, bringing prolonged periods of polluted air to cities and industrial areas.

Other major Iranian cities, including Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz and Ahvaz, are also grappling with air pollution.

For more than half of the autumn and winter months, air pollution warnings are regular, advising people with heart and respiratory conditions to take precautions. Children, older people and pregnant women are also advised to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities.

In Iran, the Meteorological Organization uses a “yellow weather warning” to signal days on which air pollution levels are particularly high. On those days, schools typically cancel outdoor physical education classes.

When pollution levels approach the threshold for an “orange weather warning” – generally associated with an air quality index (on a scale of 0-500) above 140 – additional restrictions may follow. Some employees switch to remote work, traffic restrictions under the odd-even licence plate scheme are imposed to reduce the number of cars on the streets, schools are closed and some university classes move online.

Hospital admissions surge

Dr Hadi Yazdani, who works at a medical centre in Isfahan, tells Al Jazeera: “One of the first signs of rising air pollution is an increase in hospital visits by patients with chronic asthma and other respiratory conditions.”

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, hospital visits for these conditions, as well as for heart conditions, rise by as much as 50 percent in the winter. Eye and skin problems also tend to become more common as a result of air pollution.

“Children and older people are particularly vulnerable,” says Yazdani. “They may develop new illnesses or experience a worsening of existing conditions. In addition, because air pollution reduces the circulation of fresh air, respiratory infections such as influenza and COVID also become more prevalent.”

Evidence that hospitals across Iran experience a surge in emergency department visits as a result of air pollution has prompted the country’s Emergency Medical Services Organization to adopt different plans for managing patient demand during the colder months.

As pollution levels worsen, specially equipped buses are deployed in public squares in some of Iran’s major cities. They provide basic treatment for less severe pollution-related conditions, such as shortness of breath and chest pain. The buses are intended both to reduce the need for ambulances to travel across congested cities and to serve as the first point of contact for people seeking medical assistance.

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This year, amid concerns that a renewed war with the United States could force schools to close again anyway, the Ministry of Education has also decided to delegate decisions about school closures due to air pollution to local education authorities.

Few remedies

Although air pollution in Iran is caused by both natural events, such as dust storms, as well as industrial and human-made sources, Iran’s Department of Environment has focused its efforts on tackling pollution caused by human activity.

Ahmad Taheri, head of the National Center for Air and Climate Change at the Department of Environment, tells Al Jazeera: “Alongside efforts to improve the standards of petrol and diesel used by vehicles, we are putting pressure on car manufacturers to produce vehicles that meet higher standards. We are also working to reduce gas flaring at refineries, which contributes both to air pollution and global warming.”

However, the efforts of Iran’s environmental authorities have done little to reassure the public about the country’s air pollution problem.

Every year, as concentrations of air pollutants rise and public health concerns mount, advertisements for vitamins and fresh food products marketed as protective against the effects of air pollution have become increasingly common.

But Yazdani says there is little substantial research demonstrating that vitamins can reduce the health effects of air pollution. He notes that people tend to experience more mood-related problems on polluted days and believes that advertisers are capitalising on public anxiety about the impact of air pollution on health.

The World Health Organization estimates that 99 percent of the world’s population lives in places where air quality falls below the levels it recommends. Knowing this, however, does little to ease people’s concerns about the toll that air pollution is taking on their physical and mental health and Iranians are turning to anything they can find that might help.