Indices in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong rise, as New Zealand stocks dip on election uncertainty.

Asian stocks have opened higher as technology firms enjoy a period of calm following ructions at the start of the week.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 on Friday added 0.7 percent to 57,919.30 in morning trading. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4 percent to 8,800.50. South Korea’s Kospi surged 2.2 percent to 4,812.65.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.4 percent to 22,310.11.

Stocks in Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines also rose, while New Zealand’s bourse edged down as Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s right-wing coalition lost its parliamentary majority, plunging the country into political uncertainty with a centrist party set to play a decisive role in forming the next government.

Buying of stocks tied to artificial intelligence (AI) has been pushing benchmarks higher, despite some profit-taking that has kept those gains in check.

In Japan, Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp stocks dropped in morning trading but quickly recovered their losses, underlining the continuing appeal of stocks in the semiconductor and AI sectors.

With Wall Street closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, traders had no new business-driving catalysts heading into the weekend, though they remain on edge over concerns about the AI boom.

They were also keeping an eye on possible retaliation against US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs of up to 20 percent on some of the United States’ biggest trading partners, including China, the European Union, India, Japan and South Korea.

Also in view is the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision next month, with speculation swirling that it could opt for a hefty 50-basis-point increase instead of the usual 25 points.

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Oil prices extended Thursday’s gains of more than 1 percent amid fresh concerns over an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East after Iran-aligned Houthis struck a Saudi refinery, temporarily halting some operations. That came after an attack on another hub in the Gulf earlier in the week.

In company news, Japan Tobacco rallied more than 4 percent following a report that it was considering joining up with US giant Altria for a takeover of Britain’s Imperial Brands. Imperial jumped 13 percent in London on Thursday.

Japan Tobacco is dealing with an $8.9bn hit after the Russian government seized all seven of its local subsidiaries, as relations with Tokyo worsen following the arrest of a Japanese journalist on spying allegations.