President says it was a deliberate decision to release ‘fake’ growth numbers before US midterm elections.

United States President Donald Trump has accused his Department of Commerce of purposely issuing incorrect economic growth figures before the midterm elections and says he wants to launch an investigation.

Trump made his comments on Thursday when offices and stock markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday revised third-quarter annualised growth up to 4.3 percent from the advance estimate of 3.4 percent it announced on October 29. Trump’s Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 elections.

“It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE,” Trump said in a Truth Social post without providing evidence for the accusation.

“Why wasn’t the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly sought to undermine trust in economic data that fail to match his claims of a historic boom, a pattern that threatens the credibility of figures needed by businesses, financial markets and consumers when making investments.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) routinely updates its economic data to improve their accuracy. Gross domestic product (GDP) figures, monthly jobs reports and other data are regularly revised. Those updates occur on a prescheduled basis without regard to the political calendar.

The BEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has previously said GDP estimates can differ from the final numbers because advance estimates for quarterly growth lack complete source data on inventories, trade and consumer spending on services.

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A May article coauthored by BEA Director Vipin Arora found that for GDP, the estimates released 90 days after initial estimates typically differed by 0.52 percentage points throughout this century.

“That is, over these 25 years, more complete source data expanded or contracted BEA’s estimates of real GDP growth on average by about half a percentage point per quarter,” wrote Arora and coauthor Rebecca Pocase.

Last year, Trump fired a top Department of Labor official after a weak jobs report, accusing her without evidence of manipulating the figures, a move that added to already growing concerns about the quality of economic data published by the federal government.