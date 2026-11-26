Bank of Korea raises key rate by 0.25 percent amid booming exports of AI chips.

South Korea’s central bank has hiked interest rates as red-hot chip demand drives one of the Asian economy’s fastest expansions in more than a decade.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Thursday raised its key rate by 0.25 percent to 3.25 percent, citing strong domestic growth and above-target inflation.

Despite tensions in the Middle East, the global economy is expected to maintain a favourable growth trend due to “robust AI investment”, the BOK said in a statement.

Meanwhile, inflation is projected to “stay elevated for some time” amid the fallout of higher energy prices, the BOK said.

“Looking ahead, the global economy and financial markets will be affected by the AI investment outlook, by changes in monetary and fiscal policies in major economies, and by developments in the Middle East,” the central bank said.

South Korea’s inflation rate stood at 2.8 percent in October, above the BOK’s 2 percent target.

Citing expectations of sustained growth in exports and investment, the BOK raised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027 to 3.9 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

The BOK in August forecast that growth would reach 3.3 percent this year and 2.9 percent in 2027.

South Korea, which is home to top memory chip makers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, has been a major beneficiary of the multi-trillion-dollar AI investment boom.

South Korea’s exports rose 94 percent year-on-year in October to reach $115.3bn, following an all-time monthly record of $120.9bn in September.

Advertisement

Semiconductors accounted for nearly half of total exports, led by SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, which together control about 80 percent of the global market for high-bandwidth memory and 60 percent of the market for dynamic random-access memory, according to Counterpoint Research.

GDP increased 3.4 percent year-on-year in the July-September quarter, far outpacing forecasts.

Excluding the outlier years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia’s fourth-largest economy is on track for its strongest performance since 2010, when GDP expanded 6.2 percent.

After a tech-led sell-off the previous day, South Korea’s stock market rose on Wednesday alongside a rebound in equities across the region.

Seoul’s Kospi was up 1.7 percent as of 05:15 GMT on Thursday, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo and the Taiex in Taipei were 1.5 and 2.9 percent higher, respectively.