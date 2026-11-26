US children would receive one share from SpaceX and one from him personally, Musk said.

Share Musk pledges two SpaceX shares for every US child on social media

Elon Musk plans to gift every child in the United States two SpaceX shares, as he attempts to build public support for his satellite and artifical intelligence businesses during a period of intense public and political scrutiny of the technology sector.

The world’s richest person announced the share giveaway, which is worth a total of about $18bn, on Wednesday evening just hours after SpaceX won US approval to deploy 1 million satellites for data centres in space.

Musk is seeking to expand SpaceX’s role in the AI industry, even as the rapid growth of computing infrastructure raises concern about its environmental impact and the economic and political influence of technology billionaires.

Opponents of data centre development were among the biggest winners for the Democrats in this month’s US midterm elections.

“The initiative clearly helps broaden public participation in the SpaceX story,” Chez Anbu, head of wealth advisory at OCBC in Singapore, said on Thursday.

“Giving children a direct economic stake in the company creates a powerful narrative around broader participation in the benefits of the AI and space economy,” Anbu added.

The Federal Communications Commission said it approved SpaceX’s satellite constellation proposal to help meet rapidly growing demand for AI computing.

Astronomers have long been concerned about such developments in space, and the American Astronomical Society said it was “disheartened and dismayed” by the FCC’s decision.

It warned the proposed constellation would “significantly undermine decades of federal investment in astronomical facilities” and the ability of astronomers and the public to enjoy and study the night sky.

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Children would receive one share from SpaceX and one from him personally, Musk said in a brief post on X.

In a separate post, Musk said the SpaceX company shares would be transferred next month.

“The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year,” Musk added.

SpaceX said earlier on Wednesday it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, adding that Musk would personally match the number of shares donated by the company.

A Trump Account is a programme designed to give Americans under the age of 18 a stake in the stock market and help build wealth from an early age. The White House said in October it had opened almost 70 million accounts. SpaceX shares closed at $127.44 on Wednesday, valuing the pledge at nearly $18bn.

SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment on whether Musk’s SpaceX share donations would be linked to Trump Accounts.

“What it does is build a massive, long-term retail shareholder base,” said Christopher Brankin, global markets adviser at brokerage Mitrade Group.

“It builds immediate market engagement and creates a massive, financially literate client pipeline for trading platforms as that generation comes of age,” he added.

Musk, whose net worth is approximately $824bn, said last month he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in the US. He held about 6.42 billion shares in the company as of June.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” Musk said in a post on X at the time.

“Giving shares, which are stakes in the future economy, directly to the people is the way,” said Musk, most of whose philanthropic efforts have been through the Musk Foundation, which reportedly holds more than $14bn in assets.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband in October pledged a share of their SpaceX stock to each of more than 2 million children under the Trump initiative.