AI’s rapid advance has fueled calls for universal payments to prevent poverty and wealth inequality.

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As rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) raise fears of mass job losses, calls for the rollout of universal basic income (UBI) are gaining traction.

UBI is a regular cash payment made to every citizen regardless of employment status, income or wealth.

Proponents of UBI in the United States argue that governments should look to UBI to offset AI’s expected impact on the labour market and prevent extreme poverty and wealth inequality.

Here is what we know:

When did the concept of UBI begin?

The idea of universal payments is not new.

In 1797, Thomas Paine, one of the key thinkers of the American Revolution, proposed an early version of UBI in a pamphlet titled Agrarian Justice. He argued that land was originally common property, shared by all of humanity. Those with no land, he said, were owed compensation as a basic human right.

Under Paine’s proposal, each person would have received a lump sum of 15 pounds when they turned 21, followed by an annual payment of 10 pounds from age 50, paid for by a tax on inherited property.

The idea resurfaced in the 1960s from opposing ends of the ideological spectrum.

US economist Milton Friedman proposed a “negative income tax”, under which the government would top up the earnings of anyone falling below a set threshold. Friedman, a champion of free-market policies, argued that his proposal would be cheaper than existing welfare programmes.

US civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, in his 1967 book Where Do We Go from Here, called for a guaranteed income as a way to end poverty.

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King Jr’s vision came close to being enshrined in law in 1969, when President Richard Nixon proposed the Family Assistance Plan, a minimum income for families with children. Nixon’s proposal passed the House of Representatives but stalled in the Senate, and the plan was eventually abandoned.

After falling out of fashion in subsequent decades, proposals for universal payments have re-entered the mainstream in recent years amid the rise of automation and AI.

Who is backing UBI?

Some of the loudest proponents of UBI are the people developing AI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been pushing the idea for years.

In a 2024 interview with the All-In Podcast, Altman proposed a twist on UBI that would give everyone a stake in the productive gains of AI.

“I wonder if the future looks something like more like universal basic compute than universal basic income and everybody gets like a slice of GPT 7’s compute and they can use it, they can resell it, they can donate it to somebody to use for cancer research,” Altman said, suggesting that citizens could “own part of the productivity” generated by AI instead of receiving cash.

In April, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an X post that a government-distributed “Universal High Income” would be the best way to deal with large-scale unemployment caused by AI.

Musk said AI and robotics would produce an abundance of goods and services far in excess of the increase in the money supply in future, so there would not be inflation.

Some observers have questioned the motivations of such proposals from billionaire tech executives.

Jonathan Portes, a professor of economics and public policy at King’s College, London, said tech leaders promoting UBI are acting out of “perceived self-interest”. In his view, a basic income could make job losses easier to accept as people are more likely to tolerate AI replacing their work if they are being paid.



“Partly it’s just another cool sounding idea,” Portes told Al Jazeera. “We should not take these people seriously on public policy issues at all.”

Who would pay for UBI, and how is it different from social welfare?

Most UBI proposals envision a system paid for by taxes, much in the same way as existing welfare programmes, though some pilot schemes have been funded by private donations.

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Unlike traditional social welfare, which typically requires applicants to demonstrate financial hardship, UBI is paid to every member of a population without conditions.

Portes said UBI high enough to support acceptable living standards is not likely to be economically or politically viable in the near future.

While “a realistic UBI could help provide a better level of protection, increase individual autonomy and increase labour market flexibility, getting there would be complex”, he added.

“Many of the claims for it and fears are grossly exaggerated,” Portes said.

So who would benefit from UBI?

While everyone would get some financial benefit, some economists and technologists argue that the biggest beneficiary could be the economy.

In a scenario where AI leads to mass layoffs, people will have less money to spend. From this perspective, UBI would function less as a form of charity than as a way to keep consumer spending going.

That is the case made by Martin Ford, a futurist and the author of Rise of the Robots.

Ford argues that jobs are how purchasing power reaches common consumers, viewing UBI as a way to repair the link between production and spending rather than redistributing wealth for its own sake.

“Jobs are that mechanism that gets purchasing power to consumers so they can then drive the economy,” Ford said in a 2017 TED Talk.

“If, in fact, that mechanism begins to erode in the future, then we’re going to need to replace it with something else, or we’re going to face the risk that our whole system simply may not be sustainable.”

What are the arguments against UBI?

The most common objection is that unconditional cash discourages work. The evidence suggests the effect is real but modest.

In the biggest US trial of its kind, about 1,000 low-income participants were given $1,000 a month for three years.

OpenResearch’s Unconditional Cash Study, backed by OpenAI’s Altman, found that participants worked only 1.3-1.4 hours less each week compared with the control group.

More than half of recipients’ increased spending went on basic necessities such as food, housing and transport.

The study found no significant effect on physical health, and gains in wellbeing faded after the first year.

Another objection is cost.

In the US, paying each family of four a universal payment of $30,000 – slightly below the official poverty line – would cost approximately $8.5 trillion each year, according to the Tax Project Institute.

That would dwarf current levels of spending on welfare.

The US government spent $1.7 trillion on some 90 welfare programmes in 2025, according to the conservative Heritage Foundation.