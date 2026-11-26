The bloc is holding an extraordinary summit in Brussels to discuss its budget proposal for 2028 to 2034 as well as a new loan for Ukraine.

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European Union leaders are struggling to reach a deal on the bloc’s nearly $1.76 trillion budget proposal for 2028 to 2034 and agree a new $49bn loan to help Ukraine meet its economic and military needs next year.

The differences were visible at an extraordinary EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, where some leaders called for belts to be tightened, while others defended traditional policies that consume large parts of the budget.

Most, however, wanted extra funds for important new priorities and to help Ukraine almost five years into the war.

“Europe needs solid finances. We can’t and we mustn’t take on more debt,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, in remarks that highlighted some of the contradictions. “At the same time, there is a series of tasks we must fulfil reliably.”

“The priorities must be a flourishing economy, the internal market must be able to develop its full potential, and we need better defence,” he told reporters.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Prime Minister Peter Magyar were more forthright.

“We’re light-years away from a solution,” Meloni told reporters before the summit. “We are not willing to sign off on a budget under which we would have to give more to receive less,” she added.

“Hearing the completely opposing positions in the room, the chance of an agreement today is virtually zero, but a Christmas agreement does not seem likely either,” Magyar posted on Facebook.

Unanimous approval

The new joint spending package is small compared with national budgets and is financed mostly by the 27 member countries based on the size of their economies. But it does require unanimous approval from all member states.

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While the budget only starts in 2028, leaders want to have a deal by year-end because there are elections next year in France, Italy, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Finland and Slovakia that could complicate negotiations.

“The budget needs to be modernised and needs to be downsized if we want to strike a deal,” Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said as he arrived for the summit. “I’m ready for this marathon, if it ends today, tomorrow or somewhere in December.”

European Council President Antonio Costa, who is chairing the summit that could run into Friday, called on the leaders to approach the debate with an “open mind, a constructive approach and the sense of compromise”.

He said that an agreement is needed “by the end of this year and for this we need to reach unanimity”.

The Ukraine puzzle

Ukraine is a big part of the EU’s budget puzzle. The spending package foresees $110bn for the government in Kyiv over seven years. The leaders must also decide on the new loan and whether the costs of servicing it should be drawn from the budget.

Earlier this month, Merz threatened to hold up a budget agreement if no “collective commitment” was made to Ukraine by all member countries, “without exception”.

Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia oppose using funds for military aid to Ukraine. Merz repeated his warning on Thursday and said that “we will talk about this in depth in one-on-one talks”.

“We must ensure that Ukraine receives sufficient support in the coming years,” Merz said as he entered the summit. “I don’t think anyone in Europe can have any interest in seeing new waves of refugees from Ukraine if this war does not come to an end.”

Nearly a year ago, EU leaders endorsed a loan of $99bn to cover most of the Ukrainian government’s needs for two years. But Russia’s intensified attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure, along with disruptions to Black Sea trade, are straining Ukraine’s finances.