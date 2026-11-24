Bureau of Security and Industry adds Singapore-based firm and six other entities to export control list.

Share US adds Megaspeed, firm at centre of Nvidia scandal, to export control list on social media

The United States government has added the Singapore-based company at the centre of the spying claims surrounding Nvidia to its trade blacklist.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) placed Megaspeed International and six other firms on the Entity List on Monday, hours after Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia as CEO in a stunning comeback that sent tech stocks soaring.

Megaspeed and the six other entities were determined to be “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States”, BIS said in a filing to the Federal Register.

The designations mean that any company or person seeking to ship advanced US technology, such as Nvidia’s top-end graphics processing units (GPUs) used to power AI, to the firms must first obtain an export licence.

The other six entities added to the list are MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International and Speedmatrix, based in Malaysia; Apex Enterprise Solutions and Swiftdata, based in Singapore; and Megaspeed, based in Thailand.

More to follow…