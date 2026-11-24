Nvidia regains $952bn in market value after Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO following scandalous resignation less than two weeks ago.

Nvidia lost $1.16 trillion in market value when CEO Jensen Huang resigned less than two weeks ago amid reports of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

By Monday, Nvidia had recovered $952bn of that loss, according to an analysis by the Financial Times, after the company’s board unanimously voted to reinstate Huang, who cofounded the company, amid unprecedented pressure from United States President Donald Trump.

“At the end of the day, the Board knew it had no choice but to bring him back and for the US technology sector this was the move it had to make,” Dan Ives, managing director of Yorkville Ives, said in a note on Tuesday.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based chip giant jumped 31 percent on Monday as Huang returned to the company’s offices to cheers and fanfare from employees.

“Founders are rare, and there is most often no second similar person at a founder-led company,” Michael Monaghan, portfolio manager of Founders 100 ETF, told Al Jazeera.

However, Nvidia’s stock reversed course as trading began on Tuesday, falling more than 5 percent.

Investor sentiment began to sour over reports that new tariffs on China could be on the horizon. Other semiconductor stocks also pulled back. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) slumped more than 10 percent as markets opened on Tuesday. Broadcom fell 4.2 percent while Micron Technology was down more than 8 percent.

Data centre companies also suffered losses with CoreWeave falling 7.6 percent in early trading.

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Monday’s surge offered a brief reprieve for the artificial intelligence sector, which has struggled after this month’s US midterm elections. Democrats, who largely ran on platforms more sceptical of AI than those of their Republican rivals, will take control of both the House of Representatives and Senate in the next Congress, which convenes in January. Meanwhile, ballot measures seeking to restrict data centre construction were successful in all but one jurisdiction.

Tuesday’s drops also hit Anthropic, which, following a blockbuster initial public offering last week, began trading at $111.50 per share, up from its initial offering price of $83. However, the surge was short-lived. The stock has fallen 22 percent since its trading debut, including a 7.3 percent drop in early trading on Tuesday.

Overall, US markets were mixed in early trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down 1.3 percent while the S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, was in positive territory, up 0.4 percent.