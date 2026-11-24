But jurors acquitted the company of the most serious charge it faced of engaging in criminal racketeering conspiracy.

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A United States jury has convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies of conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud as it grew into one of the world’s biggest suppliers of gear for wireless telecommunications networks.

However, jurors on Tuesday acquitted the company of the most serious charge it faced: engaging in a criminal racketeering conspiracy. The charge is typically used in organised crime and drug cases, but prosecutors used it to accuse Huawei of operating in an illicit fashion to steal intellectual property from US companies.

The verdict followed a lengthy trial in which US prosecutors argued that Huawei repeatedly stole technological secrets from competitors and partners in the US and elsewhere.

Huawei was also accused of doing business in countries subject to US sanctions, including Iran and North Korea, and making false statements to US government officials and banks as part of an effort to hide its misdeeds.

US authorities had targeted Huawei for years, saying the company posed national security risks.

The criminal case began in 2018, and the following year the US government placed Huawei on a trade blacklist that restricted its access to US technology.

Experts have said the case has not undermined Huawei’s business, as the company diversified and emerged as a key player in China’s push for artificial intelligence.

The trial lasted more than two months, with prosecutors calling more than 60 witnesses and the defence calling 15.

Huawei and three affiliates faced 12 charges, including racketeering conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, sanctions violations, and conspiring to steal trade secrets and obstruct justice.

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Lawyers for the company said US investigators had used isolated episodes of wrongdoing by a few of Huawei’s more than 200,000 employees to spin a false narrative about a grand conspiracy that did not actually exist.

Huawei lawyer Brian Heberlig said the company would appeal the convictions but saw the racketeering conspiracy acquittal as vindication.

“That was the only count that brought all of the allegations together,” and the jury rejected it, he said outside court, saying that the verdict “repudiated the central government narrative in the case”.

It is unclear what effect the verdict might have on Huawei’s global fortunes. The company hasn’t been allowed to sell equipment to US carriers for years because of security concerns. It has also been blacklisted by other Western allies, including Canada and the United Kingdom.

Founder’s daughter detained

The case emerged in December 2018 when Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer and daughter of the company’s founder, was detained in Canada on a US warrant, prompting a diplomatic crisis involving the US, China and Canada.

Meng had been secretly indicted for allegedly misleading an HSBC banker about Huawei’s business in Iran, so the company could move dollars in and out of Iran in violation of US sanctions.

She fought extradition to the US for nearly three years, before entering a deferred prosecution agreement and flying home to China to a hero’s welcome. The charges against her were dropped.

The 2018 indictment alleged that Huawei misled HSBC, Standard Chartered and BNP Paribas about its business dealings in Iran.

Prosecutors added new charges in 2020, including that Huawei conspired to steal trade secrets from US technology companies over two decades.

During the trial, prosecutors tried to prove Huawei stole source code from Cisco Systems for its routers, stole wireless telecommunications company Quintel’s antenna technology, and hired a professor to gain access to a circuit board developed by semiconductor company CNEX.

Jurors watched a video that, according to prosecutors, showed a Huawei employee slipping a piece of a T-Mobile testing robot into his backpack, and heard about a Huawei engineer sneaking into a Fujitsu booth at a trade show to photograph a device.

Prosecutors gave jurors a statement attached to Meng’s deferred prosecution agreement, in which she acknowledged that the company illegally conducted business in Iran. She did not testify at trial, though an HSBC banker she met with in 2013 did testify.

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Banks knew

The defence argued that HSBC and the other banks knew about Huawei’s business in Iran and were competing for Huawei’s business.

Heberlig accused prosecutors during his closing argument of having “cherry-picked” a handful of disparate incidents to support their claim of a 20-year conspiracy.

He said Huawei succeeded through “hard work, innovation, and investment in research and development”.

Huawei has more than 200,000 employees and operates in approximately 170 countries.