Boeing had not won a major order from China in almost a decade.

China Southern Airlines says its subsidiary, Xiamen Airlines, has signed an agreement with Boeing to buy 50 737-8 aircraft at a list price of about $7.4bn, according to a stock exchange filing.

The purchase agreement was filed with the stock exchange on Tuesday.

The actual purchase price would be lower than the list price as Boeing had offered Xiamen Airlines a “significant discount”, China Southern said in the filing. Large discounts are standard practice when airlines place sizeable orders with planemakers.

The order follows a commitment for 200 jets that China made during a summit between United States President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing in May. The filing did not say whether this order is part of that commitment.

Boeing had not won a major order from China in almost a decade. Last year China reportedly prohibited its airlines from taking deliveries of Boeing jets. It also paused purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US companies in the midst of a trade war, after Trump unleashed a barrage of tariffs on Beijing.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in September that “there are about 140 [jetliner orders] that are in a good state”, with another 10 orders being finalised.

Trump said on Monday that he thinks China will buy another 250 Boeing airplanes. He gave no details, and Chinese officials have not confirmed any further purchases.

The planes in the Xiamen agreement are scheduled for delivery in batches between 2031 and 2034, China Southern said in the filing, adding that the deal is subject to approval from the company’s shareholders and relevant Chinese government authorities.

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China Southern said the order would help Xiamen Airlines seize opportunities arising from its move to the new Xiamen Xiang’an international airport, support the construction of an aviation hub in Fujian province and optimise its fleet structure.

Xiamen Airlines, historically an all-Boeing operator, ended a nearly four-decade-long all-Boeing fleet in early 2023 when it took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo under an operating lease.

In April, China Southern and Xiamen Airlines also agreed to buy 137 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.