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Nvidia founder Jensen Huang’s dramatic return to the helm of the world’s most valuable chipmaker, less than two weeks after his resignation, has sent the company’s stock soaring.

At the same time, the White House’s involvement in his reinstatement has raised questions about Silicon Valley’s growing sway in Washington, with United States President Donald Trump claiming to have been a linchpin in the decision.

What happened?

The saga began less than two weeks ago when Huang resigned amid reports of extramarital affairs, including with Alice Huang, a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Beijing has denied that Alice Huang is a spy. She previously led Megaspeed, a company that had a business relationship with Nvidia, the Santa Clara, California-based tech giant.

Nvidia’s board had begun an investigation into the allegations, but Huang resigned before it reached a conclusion.

In his absence, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress took over as interim chief executive while the board searched for a permanent successor.

However, Huang’s departure quickly prompted a backlash from influential figures in Silicon Valley. A petition calling for his reinstatement attracted more than 180,000 signatures, including that of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Analysts also warned that losing Huang could significantly undermine Nvidia’s market value. Dan Ives, managing partner at Yorkville Ives, estimated that Huang’s departure could wipe as much as 30 percent off the company’s valuation.

By Monday, Nvidia brought Huang back to lead the company.

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“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C Jones, chair of the board, in a news statement. That was an about-face from just a few days ago when the board ruled out bringing back Huang.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang added.

How has the Trump administration been involved?

Trump said on Monday that he played a central role in Huang’s reinstatement, saying in social media posts and in an interview with CNBC that his intervention had been instrumental in the board’s decision.

Trump said he had participated in the board meeting, following efforts by influential Silicon Valley figures to persuade the president to intervene in the leadership crisis, which analysts say lacked a clear succession plan.

Trump told CNBC that the stock market reaction to Huang’s resignation from Nvidia “probably” factored into his decision to push for the CEO’s reinstatement, although his view of the long-term benefit of having Huang at the helm of the company was the bigger weight, the Reuters news agency reported.

“I think this move is unprecedented in the sense that a sitting president has exerted very public pressure on a corporate board to make a particular decision,” Aleksandar Tomic, associate dean for strategy, innovation and technology at Boston College, told Al Jazeera.

Corporate governance experts say greater transparency is needed about the extent of Trump’s involvement in Nvidia’s leadership decisions.

“A board can take input from [the] government; what it should not do is let any outside party choose the CEO without explaining to shareholders why,” Martin Mulyadi, professor of accounting at Shenandoah University’s College of Business, Engineering & Technology, told Al Jazeera.

The intervention comes amid divisions within the Trump administration over Nvidia’s business practices and its relationship with China.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continue to investigate the company, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has emerged as one of its most vocal critics.

Bessent has questioned whether Nvidia facilitated chip sales to China to bolster its financial performance, alleging in an interview with Fox News that the AI chip giant had engaged in “seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings”.

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He has also called for Nvidia to appoint a new chief executive from outside the company.

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faces allegations that he delayed restrictions on Nvidia chip sales to China, raising questions about whether his decisions were influenced by the financial interests of his former firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, which is now controlled by his two sons.

Democratic lawmakers are seeking to determine whether the firm’s holdings or business relationships benefitted from the Commerce Department’s failure to impose those restrictions.

“The key issue is how much of Nvidia’s revenue may be coming from sales that would not pass increased scrutiny vis-a-vis export control violations. Given accusations within the government of lax monitoring and enforcement, it is also not clear that Nvidia had robust controls, and their inability to stick to the CEO decision makes it doubtful that they will be able to implement it in the future,” Tomic said.

What precedent does the decision set?

Trump’s involvement has also raised broader questions about the relationship between the federal government and corporate America, particularly the extent to which a president should influence decisions traditionally reserved for a company’s board of directors.

Tomic says that the level of direct pressure Trump placed on Nvidia’s board, including his participation in discussions about Huang’s reinstatement, is highly unusual for a sitting president.

The precedent could ultimately backfire on Republicans, Tomic warned, particularly as Democrats prepare to take control of both the House and Senate in January. Democrats have historically pushed for greater oversight of large corporations, and the incoming Congress could seek to exercise similar influence over corporate decision-making.

“I think that Nvidia will invite much stronger government scrutiny, especially with Congress and the new administration in 2028, as they have shown a complete lack of capacity for self-governance,” Tomic said.

Nvidia’s board’s decision to reinstate Huang could have lasting implications for corporate accountability, particularly in Silicon Valley, where investors frequently place enormous value on the leadership of company founders, Tomic added.

Huang’s reinstatement could reinforce the perception that prominent technology executives are indispensable to their companies, potentially making it more difficult to hold them accountable for personal or professional misconduct, he said.

“It is hard to imagine any other industry where this would happen. The attitude of immunity and idolatry of tech founders is grating on voters and is one of the reasons for the electoral outcome. This is an unforced error, as Huang could have stayed substantially involved at Nvidia in a much less public way,” Tomic added.

How have markets reacted?

Wall Street welcomed the news of Huang’s return, sending Nvidia shares soaring approximately 31 percent in early trading on Monday. The stock maintained much of those gains throughout the session.

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The rally extended beyond Nvidia, helping lift broader US stock markets, with all three major indices finishing the trading day in positive territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose nearly 7 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 3 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 4.7 percent.

Other major technology companies also benefitted from the rally. Shares of rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) jumped 6.85 percent, while Microsoft gained 1.65 percent and Alphabet rose 5.8 percent.

Why does this decision matter for the broader markets?

Nvidia has taken an outsized role in the broader markets. As of October, the tech giant accounted for 8.1 percent of the Nasdaq 100 index.

According to an analysis by The Wall Street Journal, Nvidia has amassed investments worth more than $100bn, including more than $48bn in shares of eight publicly traded companies, citing SEC filings.

Among those holdings is a 10 percent stake in CoreWeave, a cloud-computing company that operates data centres. CoreWeave shares surged 22 percent following news of Huang’s reinstatement.

Nvidia has broader connections to other companies.

In late August, Amazon announced plans to deploy an additional two million Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) through its cloud-computing division, Amazon Web Services, in 2027 and 2028. That commitment followed a previously announced deployment of more than one million GPUs in March.

Nvidia has also deepened its financial ties to Anthropic, committing $10bn to buy shares in the AI company’s blockbuster initial public offering on US markets late last week.