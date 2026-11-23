The US states of Virginia and Oregon have sued Elon Musk’s SpaceX, saying the business harmed consumers by avoiding safeguards when it designed and launched an artificial intelligence chatbot capable of creating sexualised images.

The attorneys general of both states filed complaints in separate lawsuits on Monday.

Several states had announced investigations into Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon are the first states to sue.

The lawsuits filed in state courts accuse SpaceX of misleading consumers about Grok’s safety and failing to put adequate safeguards in place while promoting its “spicy mode”. The feature allows users to take an existing photograph of a person and generate a sexual or nude image or video, according to the lawsuits.

The company prioritised its business model over the safety of millions of people, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said in his state’s lawsuit.

“To push its lagging product, Grok, to tens of millions of new users, it stripped out industry-standard safeguards and marketed a ‘spicy mode’ built to produce nudity,” Jones said in the lawsuit. “For these Defendants, weak safeguards were not a failure but a feature.”

Virginia and Oregon accused SpaceX of violating their respective consumer protection laws. They are seeking damages, penalties and court orders forcing the company to stop violating state law.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Grok is available to users of X, the social media platform that is a subsidiary of SpaceX.

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In a statement posted on X on Monday that did not directly address the lawsuits, the platform’s safety team said it had taken action to block prompts that could generate sexualised or nude imagery and worked with law enforcement to pursue people who use the platform to make it.

“The people who tried to use Grok Imagine to generate this material did so by deliberately violating our Terms of Service and working aggressively to circumvent our safeguards,” the company posted.

Virginia’s lawsuit cites data from a study by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which estimated that between December 2025 and January 2026, Grok generated and posted millions of sexualised images on X, including more than 20,000 depicting children.

Investigators from the attorney general’s office in Virginia found that Grok’s image moderation was inconsistent, and that the bot would advise users on how to circumvent the moderation measures by avoiding words that triggered it, according to the lawsuit.

Beginning in January, Grok told users that its image generation features were only for paying subscribers, which did not stop the images’ creation but allowed the company to profit from them, the lawsuit said.

SpaceX is facing more than a dozen lawsuits brought by individuals who say nonconsensual sexual images of them as minors or adults were generated by Grok.