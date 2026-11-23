Huang stepped down as CEO earlier this month after revelations of at least two affairs, including with a suspected spy.

Jensen Huang is returning to Nvidia as chief executive, a little more than a week after he resigned amid extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

On Monday, Nvidia board reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO and as a member of the board.

“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Huang in a statement as the company announced his return.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process.”

United States President Donald Trump welcomed the decision in a post on social media.

“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO,” Trump said in a social media post. “The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security,” Trump said.

Wall street responds

Nvidia shares jumped up by nearly 30 percent on the news as US markets opened on Monday.

Analysts also praised the decision with Michael Monaghan, portfolio manager of Founders 100 ETF telling Al Jazeera that it is a “huge positive”.

“Founders like Jensen are irreplaceable. They bring unparalleled vision, execution and grit. Hard to overstate how important this is for America winning the SI race, Nvidia, and innovation in general,” Monaghan said.

“At the end of the day despite this Jensen saga the Board knew it had no choice but to bring him back and for the US technology sector this was the move it had to make,” Dan Ives, senior managing director at Yorkville Ives, said in a note on Monday.

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Ives previously said that Nvidia could lose as much as 30 percent of its value without Huang.

More to come soon.