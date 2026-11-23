Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang says humankind’s actions over next year will have ‘great consequence’ for the world.

Meta’s top AI executive has sounded the alarm about the risk of humanity losing control of AI, warning that superintelligence that far exceeds the human intellect is imminent.

Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang issued the warning on Sunday after an employee at AI giant Anthropic announced that he had used Claude to solve the Riemann hypothesis, one of the most difficult problems in mathematics.

Wang said the breakthrough dwarfed any human achievement for “sheer intellectual might”.

The 29-year-old executive said the milestone showed that emerging AI models will be “clearly superhuman” at improving themselves, as well as “massively accelerating” research in fields such as biology, armaments and economics.

“Superintelligence is arriving,” Wang said on X.

“How humanity acts over the next year will have great consequence on what future world we live in.”

Wang, who co-founded Scale AI before joining Meta as the tech giant’s first chief AI officer last year, said it is unlikely humankind will be able to control AI that achieves unconstrained recursive self-improvement or is “1000x smarter and more capable than humans in every field.”

“Now that we are at a point where the scientific and technical problems on capability progress are likely solved, we must not only make progress in the extremely urgent areas of safety, alignment and security, but we have to start thinking through how we progress thoughtfully,” Wang said.

AI safety advocates have identified recursive self-improvement – where AI models become capable of advancing without human input – as a critical tipping point after which humanity could lose the ability to control the technology.

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While the risks of frontier AI have stoked intense debate in Silicon Valley, there is no consensus on how to maximise the benefits of the technology without exposing humanity to catastrophic risks.

Meta has largely positioned itself on the more optimistic side of the debate, with CEO and cofounder Mark Zuckerberg rejecting calls by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for a coordinated slowdown in development to beef up guardrails.

In an essay published in August, Zuckerberg lamented that discussions about AI were “filled with doom” and said the technology should lead to “more people sharing greater prosperity, health and freedom.”

In his post on Sunday, Wang criticised “lazy thinking” within the AI industry that he said treated superintelligence as inevitable.

“We should not be okay with a ‘handover’ of society to AI. We should endeavour ourselves to build a technology which delivers a positive future for humanity, where all humans have greater agency and empowerment,” Wang said.

“I strongly believe this is possible, but likely involves the whole industry taking meaningfully different actions from the “default path” in front of us.”