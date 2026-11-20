Anthropic’s listing had been viewed as a potential boost for an industry struggling to regain its footing but that was not the case on Friday.

Anthropic’s much-hyped arrival on Wall Street has fizzled out a day later, as a dramatic unravelling of the artificial intelligence trade showed that even a blockbuster listing could not shake the gloom hanging over the sector.

On Friday, the stock, the biggest public stock offering ever and which surpassed $2 trillion in value at one point, was trading at $87.95, about 9.5 percent down from Thursday’s close, at about 11:30am in New York (16:30 GMT).

Widely seen as a proxy for the AI trade, Anthropic’s listing had been viewed as a potential boost for an industry struggling to regain its footing after a turbulent stretch. But the slump in price within a day of listing – though still higher than its offer price of $83.30 – while losses across other technology heavyweights suggested the IPO had done little to reverse the broader selloff.

“Investors still believe in AI but are becoming more selective about what they will pay for that growth,” said David Miller, chief investment officer at Catalyst Funds.

Among the Magnificent Seven stocks, Nvidia was down nearly 7 percent, Meta Platforms fell almost 4 percent, while Amazon and Microsoft dropped 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Chip stocks also slid, with AMD down 11.2 percent, Sandisk down nearly 15 percent and Intel losing 4.3 percent.

More stocks were gaining ground within the S&P 500, but AI stocks with hefty market values have a much bigger impact on the market’s direction. They were responsible for Wall Street’s big gains this year and are now behind the big slide for the market.

Advertisement

AI stocks have been losing ground partly over worries that their big market values and heavy spending are unjustified. Fears of a bubble within the sector have also run up against the recent midterm elections, where there has been a shift in power after the Republican Party, seen as more friendly to the industry, suffered an electoral sweep.

Anthropic’s stock could find support later in the year; London-based index rebalance analytics firm Intropic estimates index-tracking funds could account for purchases of up to 30 percent of Anthropic’s shares by year-end.

Market debuts for tech companies are often followed by a volatile period. SpaceX, which previously held the title for the biggest IPO, rose nearly 50 percent in its first three days, but fell below its IPO price a month later. On Friday, the stock was down about 7.4 percent.