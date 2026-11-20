Washington has new rules restricting remote access to advanced US AI chips, but lawmakers want more.

United States lawmakers say more regulations are needed to protect advanced AI chips once they leave the country, even as they support the recently imposed chip export controls.

This week, the US Department of Commerce announced a new rule to restrict how advanced US AI chips can be accessed remotely in the wake of the previous Nvidia CEO’s affair with a suspected spy for Beijing. The move would close what officials described as a loophole that allows Chinese companies to tap into computing power through data centres in third countries, bypassing US restrictions.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which sits under the Commerce Department, said the rule would require data centre customers in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Brazil to apply for a special licence to buy advanced chips from US companies, including Nvidia, because they “present a higher-than-normal risk of diversion”.

“The export controls should have been in place, certainly,” Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal told Al Jazeera. “I also think it’s a bigger conversation about who dominates the AI market. We should not have this consolidation of all the AI knowledge in a couple of companies because that poses an enormous threat on multiple levels, including national security.”

In October, Jayapal introduced a policy framework that would require every AI company operating in the US to obtain a federal charter in an effort to protect the public interest.

The AI charter, the framework says, is modelled after existing regulatory frameworks, combining the round-the-clock federal oversight, strict safety mandates, and structural separation built into national bank charters with the rigorous pre-release federal testing required for nuclear materials and dangerous weapons.

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The framework also bans AI companies from building empires, releasing risky models, stealing through surveillance, exploiting workers, or causing harm.

Lutnick probe

Jayapal is a member of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, whose ranking members announced a probe to determine whether Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had blocked efforts to stop the suspected smuggling of advanced Nvidia chips to China.

Lutnick is facing criticism, including from members of US President Donald Trump’s cabinet, for allegedly refusing to impose restrictions on companies accused of diverting advanced chips to China, including Megaspeed, which is at the centre of the Nvidia probe.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee also announced that the Trump administration had approved exports of 879,000 chips manufactured by Nvidia and AMD to Chinese companies between December 2025 and May 2026.

Democrats, who will control both chambers of Congress in January, expressed a desire to better limit chip exports amid growing scrutiny over the extent to which US computing power may have reached China.

“I’m excited to get these gavels and go through the investigatory work that’s necessary, but also to rein in and regulate artificial intelligence. The very industry is asking to be regulated by Congress,” Democratic Representative Everton Blair told Al Jazeera.

‘Tremendous penalties’

The US accounts for nearly 75 percent of the world’s AI spending and computing power, followed by China.

US tech giants, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google, operate nearly 90 major AI computing hubs globally, according to an Oxford University study. The same research found that US companies were building 63 AI computing hubs outside the country as of 2025.

Stephen Ezell, vice president for global innovation policy at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), said Washington would find it difficult to enforce the BIS rule.

China has rejected the restriction, calling it “economic coercion” by the US.

On Friday, after his return to the White House from his historic trilateral meeting with the Chinese and Russian presidents in Shenzhen, China, Trump promised to prohibit US companies from developing data centres in other countries.

“We’re going to put tremendous penalties on companies that try and do it,” Trump said.

It was unclear what Trump had envisioned, or how he would enforce it.

At the same time, he urged Americans to embrace data centres in their neighbourhoods, despite communities’ increasing concern about the centres’ impact on quality of life, environment and energy demands.

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Analysts say the recent export regulation has likely not had much effect on China’s efforts to become the global leader in AI semiconductor chips.

“China does not want to depend upon American or other foreign semiconductors. They want to develop them themselves, and one can argue that we’ve slowed them down a little bit with our export controls, but in no way has it changed China’s aspirations to become the global AI semiconductor chip leader,” Ezell said on Al Jazeera’s This Is America.