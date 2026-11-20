Asian stock markets have opened with steep losses as fears that the AI boom is unsustainable continue to weigh on sentiment, despite Anthropic’s blockbuster debut.

Markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong fell sharply on Friday, as investor excitement around the AI giant’s public listing failed to allay concerns about the sustainability of the multi-trillion-dollar investments propping up the sector.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 and Seoul’s Kospi each tumbled about 4.5 percent in morning trading, while the Taiex in Taipei plunged nearly 6 percent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dipped as much as 2 percent.

The sell-off reflects concerns that AI-led growth is slowing down and the “peak growth phase” may have passed, said Rajat Agarwal, an Asia equity strategist with Societe Generale.

“The second element is on the demand vacuum that we are seeing,” Agarwal told Al Jazeera.

“At the time when foreigners are not buying, it is to be seen how long can the domestic investors stay put, particularly in Korea, on which the drawdown has been more severe.”

Like Wall Street, Asia’s main bourses are heavily exposed to AI.

The region is home to some of the key players in the global AI ecosystem, including South Korean memory chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, Taiwanese contract chipmaker TSMC, and Japanese investment holding company SoftBank Group.

Tech firms have poured trillions of dollars into AI in recent years, stoking fears of a speculative market bubble similar to the one that preceded the 2000 dot-com crash.

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Global AI-related investment is projected to reach $2.7 trillion in 2026 and $3.6 trillion in 2027, according to technology insights company Gartner.

Market sentiment has been further dampened by moves in Washington to clamp down on China’s access to advanced chips amid claims that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was romantically involved with a Chinese intelligence operative or asset.

The US Bureau of Industry and Security this week announced new export licence requirements aimed at preventing Chinese AI developers from remotely accessing top-of-the-line computing power at data centres in third countries, mainly in Southeast Asia.

The market retreat in Asia followed losses on Wall Street on Thursday, even as Anthropic shares jumped 17 percent on their first day of trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York.

Anthropic’s stock price opened at $111.50 before settling just above $97, vaulting the Claude creator into the ranks of the world’s most valuable companies.

The San Francisco-based AI giant’s market debut came after it raised $81.3bn in the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, leapfrogging the $75bn SpaceX initially raised in June.

Despite the excitement around Anthropic, key indexes closed in the red, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 2.3 percent and the broader S&P 500 dropping 2 percent.