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The administration of United States President Donald Trump approved exports of nearly 900,000 advanced AI chips made by Nvidia and AMD for Chinese companies from December 2025 through May 2026, the House Foreign Affairs Committee has said.

The Department of Commerce’s approvals covered exports of 879,000 chips, including 75,000 for Alibaba, 150,000 for Tencent, 43,000 for Baidu and 4,000 for BYD, the committee said on Thursday.

Companies had sought permission to ship 3.4 million of them to China during the period, committee documents show.

The unusual release of chip export licensing data comes as the Trump administration faces heightened scrutiny following revelations about former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy, which fuelled renewed calls for a tougher stance against Chinese technology threats.

All four of the Chinese companies highlighted in the committee report are on the Pentagon’s list of alleged Chinese military-backed companies.

The committee chair, Brian Mast, has “exercised his authorities under the Export Control Reform Act to publicly reveal export control license application information regarding NVIDIA and AMD’s AI chip licenses for the People’s Republic of China”, the committee said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many of the approvals resulted in actual China-bound shipments of the chips, which included Nvidia’s H200 and AMD’s equivalent MI325X.

News surrounding Huang has turned a spotlight on instances of Nvidia AI chips being smuggled to China that went unpunished, dialling up pressure on the Trump administration to crack down on Chinese tech threats.

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“The fact that over 30 percent of the AI chips sent to China were shipped to companies that the Department of War has designated as Chinese military companies is astonishing, and calls into question whether Commerce conducted any serious national security review before approving these licenses,” said Chris McGuire, a former US official and expert on the US-China technology battle.

Nvidia said in a statement that the approvals were “subject to strict conditions and limited volumes”. It added that “despite receiving some licenses, we have since stopped shipping H200s to China”.

AMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former US President Joe Biden had restricted Chinese access to the prized chips over fears that they would supercharge China’s military and erode the US lead in artificial intelligence.

But Trump in December gave the green light for Nvidia to ship its H200 chip to China, rolling back Biden-era restrictions and drawing fierce criticism from China hawks across the US political spectrum.

Nvidia’s stock ended the day down 3.3 percent, while AMD slumped 7.7 percent and the broader Nasdaq and S&P 500 were down 2.2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.