The lawsuit cited a book about Trump by two NYT reporters and what it said were ‘false, malicious, defamatory’ articles.

A federal judge has said United States President Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and book publisher Penguin Random House may proceed, a victory for Trump in his legal campaign against media companies he accuses of treating him unfairly.

US District Judge Steven Merryday, an appointee of former President George HW Bush, handed down the ruling in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.

Trump has filed several lawsuits against media companies since 2024, alleging they defamed him or fraudulently misled the public with false coverage. His critics have denounced the lawsuits as attacks on the free press.

The lawsuit against The New York Times and Penguin Random House cited a book about Trump by two New York Times reporters and what it characterised as “false, malicious, defamatory, and disparaging” articles that he says were aimed at sabotaging his chances in the 2024 presidential election, which he won.

The Times and Penguin have denied defaming Trump and said in a court filing that his case is legally flawed and aimed at scoring political points.

Representatives for The New York Times, Penguin Random House and Trump’s personal lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Merryday threw out two of Trump’s claims but said the rest of his complaint plausibly alleged that statements accusing Trump of “planning and perpetrating complex crimes” were “based on incomplete, minimal information”.

The lawsuit against The Times and Penguin concerned two articles and a book that cast doubts on his origin story as a savvy businessman who ascended in the real estate and entertainment industries.

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Trump cited 22 statements from the book by Times journalist Peter Baker titled For Trump, a Lifetime of Scandals Heads Toward a Moment of Judgment, and 12 from the articles by Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner.

They include assertions about Trump’s role in creating his hit reality TV show The Apprentice, his inheritance from his father, his business ventures and upbringing in New York City.

The Times and Penguin said in a motion to dismiss that Trump’s lawsuit failed to explain how the statements were defamatory and included subjective opinions that cannot be proven true or false.

‘Press freedom crisis’

The latest victory comes days after another judge allowed Trump’s $10bn defamation lawsuit against the BBC to move forward. That civil case alleges that the British broadcaster deceptively edited a documentary on the January 6, 2021, riots on Capitol Hill to damage Trump’s reputation.

Trump, since resuming office last year, has undertaken a wider pressure campaign against the media and coverage he disagrees with. He has an ongoing $10bn lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal that he refiled in May after it had been dismissed. In September, he moved to bar CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House and its press pool – a blanket ban a federal judge later blocked.

The US has fallen to a “historic low” in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) annual press freedom tracker, continuing a decade-long decline, the organisation said earlier this year in its annual report.

While the US, during the first year of Trump’s second term, remained in the “problematic” category, it dropped seven places from 57th in the world to 64th.

In a statement, Clayton Weimers, executive director of RSF’s North America office, said at the time that the US was experiencing a “press freedom crisis”.

“Trump and his administration have carried out a coordinated war on press freedom since the day he took office, and we will live with the consequences for years to come,” he said.